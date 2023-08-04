Who is set to join the cast of Southern Charm season 9? Trailer teases 3 newcomers 

It is confirmed that Southern Charm will be returning to television screens with season 9, featuring both old and new cast members. Bravo will premiere the upcoming installment of the show on Thursday, September 14. Additionally, fans can watch the latest episode on Peacock the following day.

Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, and Leva Bonaparte are among the cast members who will return in season 9 of Southern Charm. The new cast members are Jarrett Thomas, Rodrigo Reyes, and Rod Razavi, who will be joining the show starting this season.

In addition to drama, controversy, and heartbreak, there will also be some new connections formed during this season. Austen and Taylor's relationship will be fully discussed in the upcoming season of Southern Charm due to the ongoing rumors that the two have hooked up. As the show has already released the trailer, many questions have been raised.

The upcoming season's press release reads as:

"Patricia Altschul, the Grand Dame of Charleston, is back to hold court over the group with son Whitney Sudler-Smith, who finds himself somewhat relieved of his butler duties."

Before the show's first episode airs, here's everything you need to know about the new cast members joining Southern Charm season 9.

All about the new cast members of Southern Charm season 9

1) Jarrett “JT” Thomas

Originally from Virginia, Jarrett "JT" Thomas is currently working in the real estate industry. As Bravo describes him, he loves to party and is looking for someone with whom he can make a true connection and spend the rest of his life. In addition, as per a press release:

"JT is a successful southern eccentric with a loud personality. Buoyed by his professional prowesses, he’s looking for a partner to spend the rest of his life with and has a particular southern belle in mind."

2) Rodrigo Reyes

Rodrigo Reyes graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Design Management in 2008. Following this, he worked as a Design Assistant for Matthew Mclaughlin Design from July 2008 to July 2012. His Bravo description mentions:

“Rodrigo is an interior designer in a long-term relationship with his boyfriend, Tyler. He has been friends with the Charmers for many years and helps to keep them grounded.”

3) Rod Razavi

Rod Razavi originally hails from Charleston and works in computer programming. Back in 2005, he graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in Information Technology. As of now, he is working as a Director of Integrations and Conversions at Zuri Group. According to him, he is a "southern gentleman" and a "social butterfly."

He enjoys making friends and is currently looking for someone he can develop romantic relationship with. According to the press release:

"Rod is a staple in the Charleston social scene and a quintessential southern gent who has swept Olivia off her feet, regardless of who that might upset."

The show has already been filmed, according to Hollywood Life reports, as Thomas Kelly, the executive producer, shared the following on his social media back in March 2023:

“That’s a WRAP on Southern Charm, Season 9!!!! Congrats to a great cast and the best crew in the biz – love you all! We crushed it- stay tuned this fall!”

Don't forget to tune into Bravo on Thursday, September 14 to watch the latest episode of Southern Charm season 9.