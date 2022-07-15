Who is Eric Weinberg? ‘Scrubs’ co-executive producer arrested on serial assault charges

On Friday, Scrubs co-executive producer Eric Weinberg was arrested for a series of s*xual assault charges spanning the past decade.

As per the New York Post, Eric Weinberg was detained by officers in his home in Los Angeles, California, based on assaults he allegedly perpetrated across the city from 2012 to 2019.

According to LAPD sources, Eric Weinberg is also suspected of other assaults dating back to the 1990s, as authorities claim he would target women under the guise of being a photographer.

Weinberg is currently being held on a bond of $3.225 million. Deadline reported that the case will most likely be handled by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

All there is to know about Eric Weinberg

Eric Weinberg was a television producer and screenwriter who worked on series' such as Scrubs, Politically Incorrect and Californication.

According to the Television Academy, he has five Emmy nominations, two for Scrubs and three for Politically Incorrect. He has also written for American Dad, Veronica's Closet and Graves. As per Variety, his IMDB profile indicates that he has not worked in Hollywood since 2016.

The LAPD alleges that despite his success, Weinberg was allegedly a serial predator who used the promise of a "photo shoot" to lure women into his apartment.

The LAPD outlined the charges in the affidavit.

"(Eric Weinberg) appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places."

It continued:

"(The suspect would) approach the women who were in their 20-30s, under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them. Once the women were in his residence, he would s*xually assault them during the photo shoot."

Weinberg has not yet disclosed any information concerning his legal representation to the press.

Allegations of predatory behaviour in media

In 2015, as the MeToo movement gained traction on social media platforms, several prominent figures in Hollywood were accused of assault.

In the course of the MeToo movement, activists alleged that the entertainment industry was rife with predatory behavior, as powerful figures within the industry would allegedly assault or exploit aspiring actors and media figures.

Princess Weekes @WeekesPrincess So we are getting a MeToo film about one of two men to be held accountable, when we are still in a society that doesn’t truly understand SA, IPV, DV, etc …but I guess if they can win awards. So we are getting a MeToo film about one of two men to be held accountable, when we are still in a society that doesn’t truly understand SA, IPV, DV, etc …but I guess if they can win awards.

Prominent celebrities implicated throughout the course of the MeToo movement were figures such as comedian Billy Cosby and producer Harvey Weinstein, both of whom were convicted of assault-related charges.

The movement, which had its genesis in 2006, when activist Tarana Burke coined the term 'MeToo', eventually moved beyond the world of media. According to Time, since its inception, the 'Metoo' tag has been used to speak out against figures in education, politics and finance.

Dr Louise Hansen 🌷🕊 @drlouisehansen “There are a number of people who are anxious to leave #MeToo behind and move on, but I don't think people realize how short of a time we have been discussing this issue compared to how long this has been an issue.” - Tarana Burke #HealingTrauma “There are a number of people who are anxious to leave #MeToo behind and move on, but I don't think people realize how short of a time we have been discussing this issue compared to how long this has been an issue.” - Tarana Burke #HealingTrauma https://t.co/1m5MewA6y7

PBS reported that the hashtag has spread across at least 85 countries, including Australia, India and the United Kingdom.

