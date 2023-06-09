When did Colleen and Matt get married? Relationship explored as the Love is Blind couple move in together

Love is Blind season 3 couple Colleen and Matt have officially moved in together after two years of marriage! The pair got married on July 2, 2021, after falling in love in the pods without seeing each other and spending only a month together in real life. Post-show, the couple explained they still had lease agreements in their respective apartments and would wait a while before moving in together.

Now, after two years, the pair shares a rented residence in Dallas, Texas. As shared by Colleen in the Out of the Pods podcast, the couple still does not have the finances to buy a home in the city but will try to find "the perfect home for what works for us." Colleen also said that even though they had not officially lived together for the past two years, they practically spent all their time with each other.

She explained:

"I don't think he's (Matt) gone to his place once in the past month. So I'm excited to live with him outside of a studio."

The Love is Blind pair shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a photo together in their kitchen with the caption, "Honey, I’m home."

Love is Blind season 3 couple Matt and Colleen's relationship timeline

Matt and Colleen met in the Love is Blind pods when the latter was feeling upset about being rejected by Cole. After Matt revealed that he had gone through a divorce, she began to open up more. He was married to his high school sweetheart for six years before she cheated on him and got pregnant with another man’s child.

At the end of the pod experience, Colleen told Matt that she was ready for an intense relationship, and Matt officially proposed to her. After their meet-cute moment, they enjoyed the honeymoon for a short period before getting into a fight. Colleen and Cole talked poolside about how they were physically attracted to each other and could have gone out in real life.

Matt got very angry after learning about it and almost left the show. Colleen was worried if Matt would be with her if "s**t hit the fan." One night, Colleen went to the club with her friends without telling Matt, and this almost urged him to pack his bags. He said:

“There's no f**king way I can marry this woman.”

He kept on forcing Colleen to give her an answer before the decision day, and the latter felt that their love was not "enough for marriage." On the wedding day, they gave very emotional speeches to each other and said, "I Do."

There were only two couples who said yes to each other on the wedding day of Love is Blind season 3- Alexa-Brennon and Colleen-Matt. Matt told his wife at the altar:

"You allowed me to break out of my shell. You allowed me to become vulnerable again. I was in a bad way before all of this, from a relationship standpoint.The comfort level you gave me and just allowing me to become vulnerable again, it speaks volumes. I love you to death. Absolutely, I do. I want to marry you"

The couple wants to throw another wedding ceremony for all of their family and friends who could not attend it beforehand.

Fans can stream all the episodes of Love is Blind seasons 1 to 4 on Netflix.

