Buy My House Season 1: Meet the four real estate tycoons from Netflix’s new show

Netflix's new real-estate drama, Buy My House, is set to premiere on September 2. Featuring four real-estate tycoons, the show will film homeowners from across America trying to sell their properties on the spot to them. The tycoons can also flip, resell, or rent the houses they buy to make a profit.

The real estate tycoons set to appear on Buy My House are Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, NFL Linebacker Brandon Copeland, and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster. The show will feature homeowners coming forward and pitching why the four real estate tycoons should buy their homes.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Incredible and unique homes are up for grabs as the owners share heartfelt backstories and engage in heart pounding negotiations with the tycoons."

Who are the real estate tycoons appearing on Buy My House?

1) Glenn Kelman

Glenn Kelman from Buy My House ( Image via Netflix)

Glenn Kelman is the CEO of Redfin. Currently in his fifties, Glenn attended the University of California, Berkeley, in 1989. Moreover, after completing college, he became the product manager at Stanford Technology Group, a company that develops business intelligence software. Although he started at the firm as a technical writer but later became the product manager. Two years later, Kelman co-founded Plumtree Software, a company that created the market for portal software, and served as VP of marketing and product management. Finally, in 2005, he joined Redfin and is currently the company's president and CEO.

2) Pamela Liebman

President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, Pamela Liebman has been featured in the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in New York by Crain's New York Business for the last seven years and is also recognized internationally as a leading real estate agent.

She joined Corcoran as an agent in 1984 at the age of 23. She soon established herself as an A-lister in the New York City real estate scene, becoming a sales manager within months and, in 1990 a partner in the company. Finally, in 1995 she founded the Corcoran Group Marketing division, which focused on new developments, and in 2005 joined forces with the Sunshine Marketing Group to become the industry-leading Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group.

3) Brandon Copeland

Brandon Copeland is an NFL linebacker and also the president of Cascade Advisory Group, a financial education advisory group committed to democratizing access to financial information by partnering with clients who share the same vision.

The Buy My House real estate tycoon has a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. Initially, he started as a summer intern in the finance division of travel management. He then worked as a sales and trading analyst at UBS. In 2020, he joined football as a professional player. Over the years, apart from playing football professionally, he also founded the Cascade Advisory Group.

4) Danisha Wrighster

Danisha Hoston Wrighster is an investment property magnate. After completing her bachelor's degree from the University of California in Communications Studies with a Specialization in Business Administration, Wrighster became a senior investment associate at Marcus & Millichap.

In 2014, she hosted a digital series created by the Oprah Winfrey Network for four seasons. Following this, she joined the Fox Broadcasting Company and became its real estate expert on Home Free. She has also been a commercial broker at her own company, Hoston and Associates.

Then in 2020, she became a self-employed Amazon DSP at Mamba Logistics.

Viewers can watch Buy My House on Netflix, airing on September 2.

