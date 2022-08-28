What time will Buy My House air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more explored

The new real-estate series, Buy My House, is set to air on Netflix on September 2, 2022. Viewers who are fans of Shark Tank and real estate series like Selling Sunset will want to keep an eye out for this show.

Hosted by Nina Parker of E!’s Nightly Pop, the six-episode series features homeowners from across America trying to sell their properties, on the spot, to one of four real-estate tycoons: Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, NFL Linebacker Brandon Copeland, and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Incredible and unique homes are up for grabs as the owners share heartfelt backstories and engage in heart pounding negotiations with the tycoons."

Breakdown of Netflix's Buy My House trailer

In an exclusive trailer for Buy My House released by Netflix, host Nina Parker set the theme for the series by talking about the trillion-dollar real-estate industry in America. Speaking about the show's premise, she revealed that homeowners would have to come forward and pitch why the four real estate moguls should buy their homes.

"Real estate in America is a trillion-dollar industry. But even in a hot market, not every house sells. So four of the world's biggest property tycoons are cutting out the middleman."

The clip introduces four potential investors who can flip, resell, or rent the houses they buy to make a profit. This means sellers don't have to spend months on the market waiting for someone to buy their house.

The Buy My House trailer showcases each of the investors talking about the potential of their respective companies. While Glenn Kelman opens up about his company Refin's goal of "helping as many people as possible own the American dream," Danisha Wrighster is introduced as a "single mom to self-made millionaire, one deal at a time."

NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland revealed that he is looking to make more money and confessed:

"I'm a venture investor, a real estate investor. I'm also chasing down your favorite quarterback on Sundays. Tell that boy to watch out."

Power broker Pamela Liebman is a perfect fit for the Buy My House team, who started with major real estate firm Corcoran Group when she was 23 and has climbed the ladder to the top as president and CEO. She said:

"I'm a deal junkie. Once I close a deal, I turn around and say 'What's next?'"

In an exclusive interview with TV insider, Kelman revealed that the experience was "100 percent real and weird" and was soulful and fun. He explained that the team came across a diverse set of people with different stories and projects.

“In real estate, you get used to meeting people in a bizarre larval state between one life and another, but BMH took it to another level: people starting ministries, wineries, foster homes, hippie communes and back-to-the-earth eco-ventures, leading bizarre yoga home-buying seances, golf training camps, prayer circles and Disney shrines."

Liebman wanted everyone to tune into Buy My House as "it’s an entertaining peek into the beautiful stories and unrealistic expectations that people have when looking to sell their homes."

Homeowners will also share incredible stories of strength and resilience as they try to sell their homes to these tycoons. Copland revealed that although a good investor wouldn't lead with emotion, the experience on the show helped the team, who started off as strangers, go through a memorable experience.

Adding to this, Wrighster said:

“I’m most excited for Buy My House viewers to see different investor points of view. One person’s trash is definitely another person’s treasure! It’s also exciting to see some of the most unique and beautiful homes all of the United States.”

Buy My House on Netflix is produced by Critical Content. Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Matthew Pickel, Moira Ross, and Dan Morando serve as the show's executive producers. Each episode of the unscripted series will span 30 minutes, where viewers will experience different stories, pitches, and sales being made.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi