WWHL: Kristin Cavallari confesses to kissing Southern Charm star Craig Conover

On September 11, 2023, Kristin Cavallari appeared on WWHL to discuss her current life, dating rumors, and her thoughts on season 4 of RHOSLC. Kristin also spoke about Craig Conover during this time and whether or not she had dated him. When Andy Cohen asked what was going on between them, Kristin said:

“We were all really good friends for a while and we had a drunk night and we all posted some stupid Instagram dancing around and it got blown out of proportion. I am still friends with them.”

Moreover, Kristin Cavallari shared that she has dinner plans with Austen Kroll "later this week." She also shared that they are all friends. Further, Andy asked if she ever hooked up with Craig, to which Kristin responded, “I may have been drunk when I kissed Craig.”

Andy asked if Kristin Cavallari ever hooked up with Austen Kroll, to which Kristin replied, “No, nothing ever happened.” Next, he asked about Tyler Cameron, and Kristin replied, “I did,” referencing an ad campaign she did for Uncommon James that featured Kristin kissing Tyler.

In regards to dating, Kristin Cavallari shares what she looks for in men

Expand Tweet

Back in 2021, there was a lot of talk about Kristin Cavallari's relationship with Craig Conover and Austen Kroll. In an October 2020 interview with US Weekly, Austen shared the following about his friendship with Kristin:

“She came to town with her friend Justin and the four of us [with Craig] had dinner. We’ve all been in contact ever since. We’re in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active. We had a blast with them and I’m gonna take a trip to see them in Nashville sometime soon.”

Craig Conover also shared his meeting with Kristin Cavallari and said:

“We’ve been having a lot of fun. It was a new friendship. Kristin had reached out to me a couple months ago and she came with Justin. He hit it off with them. We were down in Nashville filming the first episode of our podcast ‘Pillows and Beer,’ and she’s our first guest. It’s just one of those things — we just all hit it off and were great.”

When rumors started spreading regarding Kristin Cavallari's dating life, she explained on her Instagram profile in 2021 that Craig Conover and Austen Kroll are simply friends and that she has never been in a relationship with either of them. While Conover mentioned that he had "hooked up" with Kristin back in January 2022 during his time on Summer House.

While Kristin Cavallari has not spoken candidly about who she is currently dating, she did elaborate on the type of men she is looking for during a recent interview with ET.

She said:

"I've decided I'm done dating in Nashville. I would consider myself to be a monk at this point. You can throw anything at me and I'm like, 'OK.' I'll go out with certain guys, and I'm like, they're great, but can I picture them as a stepdad? And I'm like, no! And that's the biggest part of my life. I am ready to settle down. I'm ready to meet someone.”

Among others, Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are still together and working on their relationship. They first met in 2019 and declared their love in October of the same year.