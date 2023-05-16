“Very mismatched couple”: Summer House fans claim Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s relationship won’t last

Summer House season 7 aired episode 14 on Monday, May 15, featuring a disagreement between Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover. The two appeared as a couple in front of their Bravo fans on Southern Charm after developing a close bond in Winter House. In the latest season of Summer House, the two stayed together under one roof as a couple, but things didn’t seem going so well in episode 14.

While Craig was upset with Paige for not considering his emotional side, the latter was annoyed at his boyfriend for acting like a “baby.” Fans took to Twitter to share their opinions about the two after watching the latest episode. They claimed that Paige and Craig won’t last long.

For those unaware, Paige is a New York girl who has been reluctant to move in with Craig in Charleston, South Carolina. In Summer House season 7, he confessed he wanted to get engaged to her but she didn’t like the idea for the time being.

Twitter users claim Summer House star Paige DeSorbo doesn’t like Craig Conover

The way Paige DeSorbo handled emotional and distraught Craig Conover made fans believe that she didn’t like him. Netizens claimed that Craig has stronger feelings for her than she has for him.

In Summer House season 7 episode 14, Craig was in tears because he forgot his mother’s birthday. Instead of comforting him privately, she judged him for crying and turned it into a group discussion between the couple and her friends — Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller.

Seeing her insensitive side, Twitter users claimed that Craig and Paige’s relationship won’t last long. Take a look at Summer House fans’ reactions:

In Summer House season 7 episode 14, Craig Conover shared his feelings with Ciara Miller about what he expected from his and Paige’s relationship.

He said:

“In my head I was like, 'Next thing, we get engaged.' It wasn't until I said that to Paige, and she started to cry. I was like, 'What the f*** is going on?’ To her, being engaged, moving in together, leaving her mom, and she's not wrong by saying eventually we're gonna have to talk about that. I have realized that we have more stuff to work out than we thought.”

He added that Paige was a more realistic and practical person unlike him, who believed that love was enough. Later in the episode, Craig was seen entering a room where Paige, Ciara, and Amanda Batula were hanging out. Paige asked the Southern Charm star whether he was crying, to which, he responded by saying that he forgot his mother’s birthday.

Paige looked shocked and tried to confirm whether he was really crying. Craig stated that he was feeling down due to a “lot of different stuff.” She then asked her girlfriends’ opinion, in front of Craig, on her questioning him about his mood.

After Paige DeSorbo’s constant questions, Craig answered:

“Everyone in the world can see that something’s wrong except the one person that I want to see.”

Paige looked confused and went behind him to understand what was going on. Craig said:

"Every time I get sad about something or I have a feeling, your response is 'Stop being a f***ing p***y.’”

The next morning, Paige confided in her girlfriends as she mentioned that Craig Conover tried to cool things down between them by trying to hug her all night. She said:

“He's such a baby. I'm just annoyed. Craig always acts so dramatic and then like, it's my fault, and I'm like, 'I don't even know what's going on.' Then he gets mad because I'm not sensitive.”

Only time will tell whether the two will solve their conflict or the tension will continue throughout the season.

Summer House season 7 airs new episodes on Mondays at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

