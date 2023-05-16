Summer House recap: Why are fans slamming Danielle for being shocked at Carl and Lindsay leaving?

Bravo aired episode 14 of Summer House season 7 on Monday, featuring a major drama after Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s engagement. The latest installment saw Carl having a meltdown after Danielle’s boyfriend Robert told him that he should have included Lindsay’s close friend Danielle in the proposal planning. When Lindsay found out about the conversation, she and her fiancé left the group and didn’t return to the house.

The next morning, the cast members were shocked as they discovered that Carl and Lindsay left the group for good. Danielle was surprised the most, which left fans annoyed.

Selma Hazouri @sadiesue1828 #summerHouse gee, they can’t understand why C & L don’t want to be stuck on a boat with these haters??? Danielle’s “shocked” by that? After 2 days of raging and making it all about her!!! Seriously??? #summerHouse gee, they can’t understand why C & L don’t want to be stuck on a boat with these haters??? Danielle’s “shocked” by that? After 2 days of raging and making it all about her!!! Seriously???

Viewers felt that the cast, especially Danielle, should not act shocked by the couple’s exit as they left because of the housemates, who constantly shaded Carl and Lindsay’s relationship.

“Y’all are awful”: Twitter users criticize Summer House cast over Carl X Lindsay’s exit from the house

Leo @LeoClark44444 #bravo I feel gaslit just by watching Summer House…I can not imagine how Carl & Lindsey felt living there this summer. They had every right to leave the toxicity. The houses reaction is disturbing, this group is so wrong on so many levels #SummerHouse I feel gaslit just by watching Summer House…I can not imagine how Carl & Lindsey felt living there this summer. They had every right to leave the toxicity. The houses reaction is disturbing, this group is so wrong on so many levels #SummerHouse #bravo https://t.co/FCKBnBxn2w

Summer House season 7 episode 14 featured Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard leaving their engagement party. The couple didn’t return to the villa the next morning, which irked the cast mates.

They all were surprised by the news. Danielle gasped in shock knowing that the newly engaged couple didn’t return to the house. Fans slammed Danielle and others for acting shocked and claimed that the duo left because of the cast member’s constant criticism.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

victoria @vicabarnes Why are y’all acting shocked that Carl doesn’t want to be there? Y’all are awful. #SummerHouse Why are y’all acting shocked that Carl doesn’t want to be there? Y’all are awful. #SummerHouse

@Lette67 @Lette6718 Aside from Carl and Lindsey these people are just vile. After trashing them the whole season to have the audacity to act shocked they left. Really? #SummerHouse Aside from Carl and Lindsey these people are just vile. After trashing them the whole season to have the audacity to act shocked they left. Really? #SummerHouse

𝕯𝖊𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖊 @MissDebbieR Why y'all shocked Carl and Lindsay left. I'd been shocked if they stayed there with carnival barker Danielle #SummerHouse Why y'all shocked Carl and Lindsay left. I'd been shocked if they stayed there with carnival barker Danielle #SummerHouse

ted @JcanTediBear Danielle created an uncomfortable situation and is 'shocked' Linds and Carl simply said "No Thank you" make it make sense #SummerHouse Danielle created an uncomfortable situation and is 'shocked' Linds and Carl simply said "No Thank you" make it make sense #SummerHouse

eg @eg868600 Why Danielle looking shocked that Carl and Lindsay aren’t coming.. as if she didn’t make the engagement party about herself and her bf didn’t say stuff to make Carl want to to leave #summerhouse Why Danielle looking shocked that Carl and Lindsay aren’t coming.. as if she didn’t make the engagement party about herself and her bf didn’t say stuff to make Carl want to to leave #summerhouse

Popeyes 🍗 3 🍗 Piece 🍗 Spicy @NickGurrzOnly



Like ya'll aren't as dumb and slick as you really think you are I truly don't get how any of these people are SHOCKED that Carl and Lindsay do not want to be around people who've done NOTHING but talk crap about them all summer?!Like ya'll aren't as dumb and slick as you really think you are #SummerHouse I truly don't get how any of these people are SHOCKED that Carl and Lindsay do not want to be around people who've done NOTHING but talk crap about them all summer?! Like ya'll aren't as dumb and slick as you really think you are #SummerHouse

monica acosta @iMonicuh Danielle bashing Lindsey & Carls relationship the entire season then shocked they didn’t want to stay.. is wild to me lol #SummerHouse Danielle bashing Lindsey & Carls relationship the entire season then shocked they didn’t want to stay.. is wild to me lol #SummerHouse https://t.co/rytkV03zP5

K @katywatchestv Who could’ve guessed when we heard about Lindsay and Danielle falling out that we’d all end up being on Lindsay’s side #SummerHouse Who could’ve guessed when we heard about Lindsay and Danielle falling out that we’d all end up being on Lindsay’s side #SummerHouse

Casey @white_choc0lat3 #SummerHouse is infuriating me. How is it that NO ONE can see where Lindsay and Carl are coming from in this situation??? Or also why is no one telling Danielle to her face she’s being ridiculous??? #SummerHouse is infuriating me. How is it that NO ONE can see where Lindsay and Carl are coming from in this situation??? Or also why is no one telling Danielle to her face she’s being ridiculous???

How did the cast find out Carl and Lindsay didn’t return to the house?

Episode 14 of Summer House season 7 started with Carl leaving their party venue to get some air outside. Kyle Cooke followed him and asked what happened. Carl stated that Robert told him that he and Danielle were not happy for the couple because Carl didn’t include Danielle in the proposal planning of her best friend. To note, Lindsay and Danielle, are not seeing eye to eye throughout the season.

While Carl was telling Kyle what happened, Lindsay was looking for her fiancé inside. She then came outside and saw the guys. When she asked why Carl was standing outside, he said:

“I just need a minute. I mean, I basically just… I was told that I ruined all sorts of things and…”

Lindsay was shocked that her co-stars made him feel low. In disappointment and rage, Lindsay Hubbard said:

“Let’s go to South Social, where our friends are.”

Her statement hurt Kyle, who made the situation worse by narrating Lindsay’s words to the group inside. The next morning, Samantha Feher told Danielle:

“[I went to Lindsay and Carl’s room] to just knock and check on them, and no one was in their room. And the bed was made and everything was, like, packed. And I looked to Kyle and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ And Kyle and Amanda said, ‘they didn’t come last night. They stayed at their friend’s house, and they’re not coming. We just called them. They’re not coming to the boat today.’”

The entire time Danielle was making shocking expressions. Kyle and Amanda were passing on the news separately to the cast members. While Amanda stated that the newly engaged couple felt toxicity in the house, Kyle said:

“They might not even come back at all. You guys are, like pushing your own snowball down the mountain. This is just gonna get bigger and bigger, and bigger.”

The upcoming episode of Summer House will see a major fight between Lindsay and Danielle, leading to the latter breaking down in tears. Only time will tell whether the ladies will mend their friendship.

Summer House season 7 airs new episodes on Mondays at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

