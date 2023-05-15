What time will Summer House season 7 episode 14 air on Bravo? Carl X Lindsay leave the group for new friends

Bravo is all set to air a brand new episode of Summer House season 7 this week, featuring Carl Radke having a meltdown. Carl and fiancé Lindsay Hubbard will be seen walking out the yacht day, leaving the co-stars behind at a party. Their action will not sit well with the cast members, especially with Carl’s good pal Kyle Cooke and Lindsay’s friend Danielle Olivera.

The new episode, titled (Don't) Let Them Eat Cake, will start from where episode 6 ended. The official synopsis of episode 7 reads:

“The housemates plan a yacht day, but Carl and Lindsay seem ready to abandon ship; a shocking DM forces Mya to reevaluate her relationship with Oliver; Craig's frustration with his long-distance relationship with Paige boils over.”

Summer House season 7, episode 14, will air on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can watch the episode on Peacock the following day.

Summer House season 7: Lindsay tells Carl to go “where our friends are”

The previous episode of Summer House season 7 ended on a cliffhanger with Carl Radke leaving the party and asking camera operators to stop recording. Kyle Cooke approached him to find out the issue.

The upcoming episode will begin with Carl and Kyle standing outside the venue, where the former tells his friend about the issue. Carl was upset with his conversation with Robert as the latter told him in episode 6 that he and Danielle were not happy for the newly engaged couple.

Robert stated this because Carl didn’t include Lindsay’s friend Danielle in the proposal's planning. After listening to some demotivating statements, Carl went out for a moment, and Kyle followed.

In the preview, Carl told Kyle that Robert and Danielle made him feel as if he didn’t throw a proper proposal for Lindsay Hubbard. While they were talking, Lindsay was seen looking for Carl in the venue.

As she came out and asked what had happened, Kyle mentioned that Carl just needed a minute. The latter added:

“I just need a minute. I mean, I basically just… I was told that I ruined all sorts of things and…”

Lindsay, shockingly asked:

“On your own proposal?”

She then got annoyed and said that she and Carl were leaving. She said:

“Let’s go to South Social, where our friends are.”

Her words irked Kyle, and he asked who he was to them. Things ended on a heated note as the newly engaged couple headed off to meet their new friends.

Kyle came inside and informed the Summer House group that the pair left, leaving everyone in shock. When he said that they went to meet new friends, Danielle was seen rolling her eyes.

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo’s disagreement on Summer House

In a preview for Summer House season 7, episode 14, Craig Conover was seen distraught over forgetting to wish his mother on her birthday. As he entered the room where Paige DeSorbo was hanging out with Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller, she asked Craig whether he was crying. He replied:

“I thought my mom’s birthday was tomorrow, and it was today, so I missed it. But, it’s OK.”

Paige, caught off guard by Craig’s emotional state, asked again whether he was crying. He mentioned that he was feeling low because of “a lot of different stuff,” which made her ask the reason.

As he didn’t give a proper answer, Paige asked her girlfriends whether she was “being crazy” to notice the Southern Charm star was sad. She further questioned Craig Conover:

“Why won’t you look at me?”

He responded:

“Everyone in the world can see that something’s wrong except the one person that I want to see.”

As he walked away, Paige followed, asking what he meant.

Viewers will get to watch the drama of Summer House season 7, episode 14, on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

