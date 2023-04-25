“Narcissist 2.0”: Summer House fans were disappointed with Lindsay Hubbard being drunk and fighting with Carl Radke

Recent issues in the relationship between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard came about when Hubbard drunkenly blamed Radke for the trouble she had with Danielle Olivera. In Summer House season 7, episode 11, which aired on Monday, April 24, Carl Radke confessed on camera, “Since Lindsay’s been drinking, I’ve been struggling to navigate it.”

Carl Radke, who has been alcohol-free since January 2021, further stated:

“I know what it’s like to have seven or eight drinks and then something kind of gets twisted and you get angry or you get upset. 99 percent of the horrible things that have happened in my life happened at that moment.”

Carl Radke's remarks came following his heated argument with Lindsay Hubbard after she made amends with their mutual friend Danielle. The friendship between Hubbard and Danielle first began to break down at the beginning of Summer House season 7, which was filmed in the summer of 2022.

On social media, fans have expressed disappointment with Lindsay Hubbard blaming her issues on Carl, with one even referring to her as a "Narcissist 2.0."

Cesar @xone_free Enter drunk Lindsay who is going to use Carl as her punching bag. She literally doesn’t have the emotional maturity to put anyone’s perspective or feelings ahead of hers. Narcissist 2.0 #SummerHouse Enter drunk Lindsay who is going to use Carl as her punching bag. She literally doesn’t have the emotional maturity to put anyone’s perspective or feelings ahead of hers. Narcissist 2.0 #SummerHouse

Does Danielle support the relationship between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard?

During the latest episode, Carl Radke explained to Lindsay Hubbard how Danielle is supportive of their relationship, despite having some doubts at the beginning. According to Carl, “She told me she doesn’t have an issue with me and you and our relationship.”

This only aggravated the situation when Lindsay Hubbard replied by saying:

"She doesn’t have an issue with you. You don’t give a f*ck that she has an issue with me. The entire thing is blamed on me.”

Lindsay was seen drinking again with some of her housemates during the episode, referring to Carl not "caring" for her since she hadn't fixed the drama with Danielle.

Lindsay Hubbard's reaction to the whole situation and how she blamed Carl for everything she is facing with Danielle did not sit well with fans, many of whom called her out on social media.

Kendra @Beanie_KO Aaaaaand there's the REAL Lindsay & how she treats Carl! The phony little facade of a perfect relationship is starting to show cracks! Shes so fn toxic & shes NOT healthy for Carl AT ALL #SummerHouse Aaaaaand there's the REAL Lindsay & how she treats Carl! The phony little facade of a perfect relationship is starting to show cracks! Shes so fn toxic & shes NOT healthy for Carl AT ALL #SummerHouse

Salina's Reality @MomX4grandmaX2 Every time Lindsay gets drunk, she goes off the deep end and starts a fight with the guy she's dating. She did it with Everett, Stravy and now Carl. She shouldn't drink so much that she gets mean. #summerhouse Every time Lindsay gets drunk, she goes off the deep end and starts a fight with the guy she's dating. She did it with Everett, Stravy and now Carl. She shouldn't drink so much that she gets mean. #summerhouse

lori @lolo488 And this is why Carl and Lindsay won’t work … this is her true self #SummerHouse And this is why Carl and Lindsay won’t work … this is her true self #SummerHouse

Anna Sanchez @nannasbananas Well Lindsay sure laying in hard on Carl. I’d sure have some reservations about our relationship after that conversation #SummerHouse Well Lindsay sure laying in hard on Carl. I’d sure have some reservations about our relationship after that conversation #SummerHouse https://t.co/nv98BflWH0

discourse & bravo @bravo_discourse phewwwwwww this lindsay vs. carl fight is triggering if you've ever been on EITHER side of a drunk vs. sober/less-drunk conflict fjfjfj #summerhouse phewwwwwww this lindsay vs. carl fight is triggering if you've ever been on EITHER side of a drunk vs. sober/less-drunk conflict fjfjfj #summerhouse

discourse & bravo @bravo_discourse lindsay is dead wrong in this fight with carl sorry. love her but she is queen of being defensive lol #summerhouse lindsay is dead wrong in this fight with carl sorry. love her but she is queen of being defensive lol #summerhouse

A fan reacted to Lindsay's drunken actions (Image via Twitter)



What did Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard say?

As Carl was lying on the bed, he mentioned how every time he says something during a fight, he becomes wrong in Lindsay's eyes. He explained how he does not want to be in that circle of explaining the situation and still getting treated this way.

Further, he pointed out that Lindsay was being rude and that she was looking to fight Carl from the moment she entered the room.

Lindsay said:

“I’m asking you to be a f*cking partner to me. I want my boyfriend to be like, ‘You were a f*cking piece of sh*t to my girlfriend, go apologize now.”

In response, Carl replied:

“Yep, I’m a horrible person. I f*cked it all up. You always love a f*cking a pity party. Has it ever occurred to you that I have f*cking feelings?”

As part of her commitment to Carl's sobriety journey, Lindsay went sober ahead of Summer House's season 7 production. It wasn't until the summer of 2022 that she began drinking again.

Even though there is tension between them as of now, Carl mentioned in an interview with US Weekly in February how "amazing" it is to have a partner who is "understanding and accommodating and supportive.” Carl went on to say:

“I’ve always wanted her to do what’s best for her and honestly, her having a glass of wine with her aunt or having a Loverboy with whoever, I fully support that. I think it’s all about communication and understanding, you know, what works for each other and it’s a constant conversation.”

Every Monday, fans can catch the latest episode of Summer House at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

