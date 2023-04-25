“Narcissist 2.0”: Summer House fans were disappointed with Lindsay Hubbard being drunk and fighting with Carl Radke

Recent issues in the relationship between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard came about when Hubbard drunkenly blamed Radke for the trouble she had with Danielle Olivera. In Summer House season 7, episode 11, which aired on Monday, April 24, Carl Radke confessed on camera, “Since Lindsay’s been drinking, I’ve been struggling to navigate it.”
Carl Radke, who has been alcohol-free since January 2021, further stated:
“I know what it’s like to have seven or eight drinks and then something kind of gets twisted and you get angry or you get upset. 99 percent of the horrible things that have happened in my life happened at that moment.”
Carl Radke's remarks came following his heated argument with Lindsay Hubbard after she made amends with their mutual friend Danielle. The friendship between Hubbard and Danielle first began to break down at the beginning of Summer House season 7, which was filmed in the summer of 2022.
On social media, fans have expressed disappointment with Lindsay Hubbard blaming her issues on Carl, with one even referring to her as a "Narcissist 2.0."
Does Danielle support the relationship between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard?
During the latest episode, Carl Radke explained to Lindsay Hubbard how Danielle is supportive of their relationship, despite having some doubts at the beginning. According to Carl, “She told me she doesn’t have an issue with me and you and our relationship.”
This only aggravated the situation when Lindsay Hubbard replied by saying:
"She doesn’t have an issue with you. You don’t give a f*ck that she has an issue with me. The entire thing is blamed on me.”
Lindsay was seen drinking again with some of her housemates during the episode, referring to Carl not "caring" for her since she hadn't fixed the drama with Danielle.
Lindsay Hubbard's reaction to the whole situation and how she blamed Carl for everything she is facing with Danielle did not sit well with fans, many of whom called her out on social media.
What did Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard say?
As Carl was lying on the bed, he mentioned how every time he says something during a fight, he becomes wrong in Lindsay's eyes. He explained how he does not want to be in that circle of explaining the situation and still getting treated this way.
Further, he pointed out that Lindsay was being rude and that she was looking to fight Carl from the moment she entered the room.
Lindsay said:
“I’m asking you to be a f*cking partner to me. I want my boyfriend to be like, ‘You were a f*cking piece of sh*t to my girlfriend, go apologize now.”
In response, Carl replied:
“Yep, I’m a horrible person. I f*cked it all up. You always love a f*cking a pity party. Has it ever occurred to you that I have f*cking feelings?”
As part of her commitment to Carl's sobriety journey, Lindsay went sober ahead of Summer House's season 7 production. It wasn't until the summer of 2022 that she began drinking again.
Even though there is tension between them as of now, Carl mentioned in an interview with US Weekly in February how "amazing" it is to have a partner who is "understanding and accommodating and supportive.” Carl went on to say:
“I’ve always wanted her to do what’s best for her and honestly, her having a glass of wine with her aunt or having a Loverboy with whoever, I fully support that. I think it’s all about communication and understanding, you know, what works for each other and it’s a constant conversation.”
Every Monday, fans can catch the latest episode of Summer House at 9 pm ET on Bravo.