Summer House season 7 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Danielle and Lindsey sit down to have a conversation about their friendship, but it doesn’t end as smoothly as they had hoped. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Carl and Danielle's confrontation continues and causes a late-night breakdown; Kory and Sam's relationship heats up as Amanda gets some shocking health news."

Tune in on Monday, April 24, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Summer House season 7 on Bravo.

Danielle and Lindsey try to clear the air in the upcoming episode of Summer House season 7

In the upcoming episode of Summer House season 7, titled Pity Party, Danielle and Carl have a conversation, while Lindsey joins in and asks the duo what they’re talking about. In a promo uploaded to social media, Danielle reveals to Lindsey how the latter felt about her friend not being supportive of her relationship with Carl.

In fact, when Lindsey asks what the Summer House cast members were talking about, Carl tells her that the conversation was about her. When Danielle tells her how she feels, Lindsey states that she often tells her that their friendship has changed due to her relationship with Carl.

Further, Danielle tells her that she doesn’t want Lindsey to get defensive and think that she’s not supportive of her relationship with Carl. She adds that her relationship has nothing to do with her wanting more out of her as a friend because she does need her. She further states that they used to always hang out in the past, and Lindsey responds by stating:

"You’re not in the city. I’m not saying ‘hey, you know what, it’s because of your relationship that our friendship has changed.”

Hearing this, Danielle asks:

"So you can’t check in on me because I’m not physically in the same f*cking zip code as you?"

Kyle Cooke tries to make Lindsey understand that Danielle just wants to be seen by her best friend, but Danielle further questions the season 7 co-star about why she reacts that way.

She further explains that the situation isn’t “tit for tat” but that she's trying to make her friend understand since she wants them to go back to the “sisterhood” that they shared. Lindsey tells her that while she understands where Danielle is coming from, she doesn’t think that it’s fair for her to always blame her friend.

Meanwhile, in another promo uploaded to social media, Lindsey and Carl have a conversation in the middle of the night, which turns into a breakdown where she tells him that she wants her boyfriend to take a stand for her. Carl disagrees with her stance and tells her that she's being rude and asks her to stop. Lindsey says:

"I want my boyfriend to be like, ‘you are a f*cking piece of shit to my girlfriend, go apologize now."

The clip further shows Amanda, Ciara, and Paige having a conversation about Ciara getting an update of sorts. While not much is revealed about the message, Amanda is seen tearing up while the girls hold hands, and Paige asks Ciara whether she’s “spiraling” at the moment.

