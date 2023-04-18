"I'd sign off on that": Summer House fans vouch for Lindsay Hubbard on the Housewives franchise

Bravo's Summer House aired season 2 in 2018, which introduced Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera's friendship to the audience. The show followed their bond until season 6, after which things took a turn when Danielle did not congratulate Lindsay Hubbard when she got engaged to Carl Radke.

In an interview with Us Weekly in September 2022, Danielle Olivera explained why she didn't post anything or congratulate the couple.

She said:

“Social media is a strange animal. I think that I was just exhausted from summer. I’m juggling so many things. I am obviously very, very happy for them. I did not see it coming. But who could not love love?”

After this, a series of fights between the two co-stars on Summer House made headlines. Lindsay Hubbard recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she discussed several trending topics. Additionally, she shed light on her relationship with her former friend Danielle Olivera.

After her explanation, Andy commented on how intense she gets during a fight, to which Lindsay Hubbard responded by mentioning how everyone wants her to be in the Housewives franchise.

Fans have been sharing their reactions to the episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on social media, with some even stating they would "sign off" on her being part of the Housewives franchise.

Fans would love to see Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard in the Housewives franchise

Several fans took to social media to share their reactions to the possibility of seeing Lindsay Hubbard in the Housewives franchise. They even commented that they only watch Summer House because of her, and mentioned that seeing her on the Housewives show would be a different experience.

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail 🏼 #SummerHouse #rhony #WWHL Lindsay addresses the Danielle issue & says that she understands what it is she’s upset about but that she was never told WHY Danielle had all those concerns. Andy calls Hubbs intense & she told him to put her on housewives, IKTR! And as she should #WWHL Lindsay addresses the Danielle issue & says that she understands what it is she’s upset about but that she was never told WHY Danielle had all those concerns. Andy calls Hubbs intense & she told him to put her on housewives, IKTR! And as she should 👸🏼 #SummerHouse #rhony https://t.co/RDaZaXvCic

lisA🦋 @lisafjam #wwhl Yes i for one would love to see Lindsay on housewives #SummerHouse Yes i for one would love to see Lindsay on housewives #SummerHouse #wwhl https://t.co/rm9KFbzcLh

JessicaNotAlba @jsyka17 Lindsay on housewives would be GREAT #WWHL Lindsay on housewives would be GREAT #WWHL

Additionally, many fans remarked on how impressed they were by her growth and positivity, mentioning how Lindsay Hubbard has never expressed hatred towards another cast member.

pup @iamadoggydog I really am impressed with Lindsay and her growth. She was a class act on #wwhl tonight. Those ladies really try hard to drag her down, but she remains strong and classy. You love to see it. #SummerHouse I really am impressed with Lindsay and her growth. She was a class act on #wwhl tonight. Those ladies really try hard to drag her down, but she remains strong and classy. You love to see it. #SummerHouse

C 🇺🇦 @lokidokeyy #wwhl I have always found Lindsay so likeable and endearing, do not get the hate for her at all. #summerhouse I have always found Lindsay so likeable and endearing, do not get the hate for her at all. #summerhouse #wwhl

Lindsay Hubbard believes she was "born to be a Housewife"

Bravo's Summer House cast member Lindsay Hubbard shared her honest thoughts about joining The Real Housewives of New York City on the red carpet of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. In an interview with E! Online, she said:

“I’m ready to flip tables with girls my own age anyway. So I think I was born to be a Housewife. But we have to get there first. I have to become a housewife first, and then maybe we’ll graduate.”

Back in August 2022, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke got engaged. They shared a few details of their upcoming wedding on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 27.

Fans wonder if the ceremony will be officiated by Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach, as Carl mentioned:

“I’m happy to report… we’re locked in with a venue. It’s going to be Mexico. We’re still working out some of the logistics. But we’re going to have a conversation with Captain Lee.”

Bravo will air the latest episode of Summer House season 7 on April 17, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

