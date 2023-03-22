“Who said that, not me”: Captain Lee Rosbach debunks rumors of leaving Below Deck after season 10

Captain Lee Rosbach is shutting down rumors that he is leaving the Below Deck series after his emotional speech in the season 10 finale.

As he was leaving, the network shared a montage of Captain Lee's favorite moments, and he said:

"I don't know what's going to happen in the future but the ocean's always going to be part of me. I still got the best goddamn job in the world."

Captain Lee had to leave the St. David yacht mid-season due to health reasons and returned only for the last few charters after recovering from some mobility issues. This made fans think that Lee Rosbach was leaving the show and might even be retiring from the captain's position itself.

Cassidy Brown @TheSasckMask #BelowDeck Nah cause that last scene with Captain Lee got me teary eyed. Man I’m gonna miss him. Nah cause that last scene with Captain Lee got me teary eyed. Man I’m gonna miss him.😫#BelowDeck https://t.co/mvDA9jqp0T

However, Captain Lee cleared the air about the rumors and said in a tweet:

"Who said that, not me?"

The Captain also added in another tweet that he will continue to have fun with others and asked viewers not to read too much into anything, implying that he will return to the show next season.

Captain Lee @capthlr Well that’s a wrap on another season, I enjoyed this season but last two charters were special. Thanks to all who tuned in tonight, you know the drill, gym in the am and to anyone I missed, catch you on the flip side. Don’t read too much into anything, We’ll continue to have fun, Well that’s a wrap on another season, I enjoyed this season but last two charters were special. Thanks to all who tuned in tonight, you know the drill, gym in the am and to anyone I missed, catch you on the flip side. Don’t read too much into anything, We’ll continue to have fun,

He also clarified that he had not retired, in contrast to some "sources." Speaking about his medical issues, Captain Lee Rosbach replied in a tweet that he is not using a cane to walk anymore.

Captain Lee Rosbach had to leave mid-season due to health issues

This was the first time since 2013 that Captain Lee Rosbach had to leave his crew in episode 4. Lee had confessed at the start of season 10 that he was facing some nerve issues but could do his job well. However, he soon realized that his injury was getting worse, adding:

"The left side of my body, I don’t feel anything. I expected a lot more progress than I’m experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is, I can’t do a god d*mn thing about it, and it’s hard."

Captain Sandy from the Below Deck franchise took over the duties of captain Lee while he went home to recover for many charter guests. At the time, Lee had said:

"One of my biggest problems now is I’m not able to observe. I don’t know who’s doing what, it’s my job. They expect that out of me. There comes a point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first."

In episode 15, Captain Lee thanked Sandy Yawn for the kindness and promised to repay it at any time. He was pleased to be able to keep his word to come back and was motivated to complete the task at hand.

In the last two charters, captain Lee Rosbach took over the yacht once again and was not angry that Sandy had fired two of his stews. He had an issue with the docking team and was able to help the crew solve the issue. It was speculated that Captain Kerry might replace him in season 11, but now, according to his tweets, Captain Lee might return as a cast member.

Captain Lee Rosbach has over 40 years of experience in sailing. He got his license at the age of 35 and has even written a book titled Running Against the Tide on his experience while in the waters. He has worked on the 140 Just Enough and 16 Cuor di Leno boats.

