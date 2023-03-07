"Such losers": Why are Below Deck fans slamming charter guests in episode 15?

Below Deck season 10 episode 15 aired on Bravo this Monday, March 6 at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured new charter guests, Jake Clopton and his friends, boarding the St. David yacht. While the crew members were ready to serve the guests some real food, the guests were way too eager to have drinks.

As seen in their papers, the guests wanted a steel drummer to play while they had a Caribbean lunch, mixed with themed drinks in each course.

It took a lot of time for the crew to arrive at the perfect drinks. They were also shocked to see them drinking tequila in the hot tub. New stew Leigh-Ann even said that she had never seen anyone drink so much.

One of the charter guests did not even look up to Fraser while asking for a double tequila the next day and fell down the stairs of the hot tub.

He also grabbed a hot towel from Tyler very aggressively. The crew decided to set-up a beach game despite it being windy, when one of the charter guests replied rudely that he did not like dirt or salt water.

The crew members were confused by Jake's sister-in-law Crystal staying in his room on his couch. She explained that Jake was married to her best friend and that she considered him to be a brother.

Jake's wife was not present on the yacht as she was busy taking care of their three kids at home. He had also brought along another girlfriend with him, who was very disinterested in the entire trip.

Below Deck fans were shocked by the behavior of the charter guests. They also felt that something was going on between Jake and Crystal.

Kristin Alexander @KrisinAlexander This episodes guests are "idiots in idiots". Where do they find such LOSERS?!?! #BelowDeck This episodes guests are "idiots in idiots". Where do they find such LOSERS?!?! #BelowDeck

Below Deck fans slam charter guests for drinking too much

Below Deck fans felt that the charter guests were very rude to the crew. They also joked about creating a "chart" relationship for the guests as Jake had brought along his girlfriend and sister-in-law but not his wife.

BelowDeckJohn @BelowDeckJohn Bravo putting quotes around "sister in law" in quotes to introduce Crystal is all time move #belowdeck Bravo putting quotes around "sister in law" in quotes to introduce Crystal is all time move #belowdeck

dramabananna @dramabananna So, he’s got a wife, a girlfriend and a sister in law? #BelowDeck So, he’s got a wife, a girlfriend and a sister in law? #BelowDeck https://t.co/oN8vaMFBen

𝕯𝖊𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖊 @MissDebbieR Drunks don't feel any pain when they fall. Till the next day #BelowDeck Drunks don't feel any pain when they fall. Till the next day #BelowDeck https://t.co/WgUg8uXlmo

Pink Chanel @PinkChanel53 That guy Angel is rude AF. He literally just ripped that hot towel away from Tyler. #BelowDeck That guy Angel is rude AF. He literally just ripped that hot towel away from Tyler. #BelowDeck

lilmssunshine761 @lilmssunshine76 #BelowDeck Some of these guests are lushes and they should be cut off #BelowDeck Some of these guests are lushes and they should be cut off

living dead girl (chanel's version) @alivingdeadgrl



#BelowDeck Someone needs to do a chart on these charter guests and their relationship to one another Someone needs to do a chart on these charter guests and their relationship to one another#BelowDeck https://t.co/L58j5Zyznr

G Nice @Gnice9000 #BelowDeck there is something up with these guests. Swingers? Then.. That one guy who was completely rude. #BelowDeck there is something up with these guests. Swingers? Then.. That one guy who was completely rude.

What.Does.The.Nanny.Do. @jenm1015 I’m very confused about who’s coupling up with these guests. And what’s wrong with Olivia? #BelowDeck I’m very confused about who’s coupling up with these guests. And what’s wrong with Olivia? #BelowDeck

Stingray @Stingrayomega #BelowDeck

These guests not enjoying the calypso music with the steel drums….bunch of Karen’s…. These guests not enjoying the calypso music with the steel drums….bunch of Karen’s…. #BelowDeckThese guests not enjoying the calypso music with the steel drums….bunch of Karen’s…. https://t.co/3xJgwvlXig

What happened on Below Deck season 10 episode 15?

Bravo's description of the episode reads:

"The crew welcomes back Captain Lee while new stew Leigh-Ann gets thrown into the deep end; Ben finds himself in an unexpected love triangle; Ross and Katie navigate what their "yacht-mance" means to them; Fraser tries to adjust to the team dynamic."

This week on Below Deck, Captain Lee took over his chair but was surprised with all the changes in his cabin. He asked Fraser to help him fix the shower and some of the other non-functioning machines.

Fraser himself was feeling insecure with the past experience of second-row Leigh-Ann, as she had been the lead stew for four years, which was a much longer tenure than Fraser's.

Katie felt that things were getting serious with Ross. Leigh-Ann spoke to Ben about his romantic past with stew Camille and the fact that they had previously matched on Tinder.

Below Deck airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.

