Who is Leigh-Ann Smith? Below Deck season 10 newcomer joins crew on day of Captain Lee’s return

Below Deck season 10 is all set to return to Bravo with a brand new episode this week, featuring the arrival of a new stew and the return of Captain Lee Rosbach.

In the previous episode, Captain Sandy Yawn fired stew Alissa Humber. The upcoming episode will welcome her replacement, Leigh-Ann Smith, who will board the yacht before Captain Lee’s arrival.

Leigh will find a familiar face on the boat, as the deckhand Ben Willoughby and the newcomer have apparently dated each other in the past. As per the show’s mid-season trailer, the two will share some intimate moments in the upcoming episodes.

Leigh-Ann Smith hails from Cape Town

Although Bravo has not released Leigh-Ann Smith’s official bio yet, her Instagram handle is enough to figure out her personality.

A Cape Town, South Africa native, Leigh loves adventure. In her Instagram bio, she describes herself as “Motorsport Enthusiast, Ice-Cream addict, and Professional Dreamer.” Most of her online posts feature her in dirt bike races, as well as off-road motorcycle and car race competitions.

As for her experience with yachts, she has been working in this industry for over five years. She has worked on several superyachts, including “Q," and on her previous boat, she worked as the chief stew.

Leigh is very close to her family which includes her father and two siblings. She lost her mother in 2018.

Her father is a car racer, Captain Colin Smith. She has two siblings — Wayne Smith (Africa Movie Academy Award nominee) and Guy Smith.

Leigh will debut on the reality TV show, Below Deck season 10, this week. She will join as a stew under chief stew Fraser Olender's supervision.

Below Deck season ten episode 14 release date, time, and plot

Episode 14 of Below Deck season ten will air on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The upcoming episode will feature the arrival of a new cast member, Leigh-Ann Smith. She is a replacement for Alissa Humber, who was fired by Captain Sandy in episode 13. In a preview, the captain announced to the crew members that the OG captain — Lee Rosbach— is all set to return on the yacht.

For this unaware, Captain Lee took a break this mid-season due to his health. Sandy filled in for Lee for a while and now she’ll leave in the upcoming episode.

The official synopsis of Below Deck season 10 episode 14, titled “Big Deck Energy,” reads:

“Chef Rachel delivers a dinner to remember; the crew throws the pageant queen guests a 1980s party; guest LaQuish continues to annoy the interior team; Tony takes issue with Katie; Ross is forced to reprimand his boat crush.”

While new and old faces will be seen in the new episode, viewers will also witness the charter guest drama. In the previous episode, a group of guests boarded the yacht, and one of the guests, LaQuisha, annoyed the crew members. She will be seen continuing her annoying behavior in the upcoming episode as well.

Meanwhile, Below Deck fans are eagerly waiting for Captain Lee’s arrival as they are not fans of Sandy. Under her captaincy, two employees, Alissa Humber, and Camille Lamb, were fired from their jobs.

After the new additions, the crew members include Captain Lee, chef Rachel Hargrove, chief stew Fraser Olender. They also include stew Hayley De Sola Pinto, stew Leigh-Ann Smith, deck stew Tyler Walker, bosun Ross McHarg, and three deckhands — Luis Antonio "Tony" Duarte, Katie Glaser, and Ben Willoughby.

Below Deck airs new episodes every Monday on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

