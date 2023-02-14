Why are Below Deck fans calling Captain Sandy “toxic” for her behavior towards Fraser and Alissa?

Episode 12 of Below Deck season 10 aired on Monday, featuring Captain Sandy Yawn slamming Fraser Olender and Alissa Humber.

Captain Sandy accused the two cast members of insubordination and could not let go of the tiny mistakes made by the interior team. She took a dig at Fraser in front of the entire crew during a beach volleyball exercise and was furious at Alissa throughout the episode.

Below Deck fans felt that Sandy was being a “toxic” boss who was shaming her crew members and trying to pit them against each other.

Reality TV Junkie @BravoJunkie77 If you’ve never worked for a toxic boss like Captain Sandy who actively waits for any reason to pounce on her prey, publicly shames people & tries to turn staff against each other.. then it won’t hit the same. Any valid point she has was lost in delivery for me #BelowDeck If you’ve never worked for a toxic boss like Captain Sandy who actively waits for any reason to pounce on her prey, publicly shames people & tries to turn staff against each other.. then it won’t hit the same. Any valid point she has was lost in delivery for me #BelowDeck

The captain gave warnings to Fraser and Alissa on different occasions that she would not hesitate to fire the two if they disrespected the hierarchy again. Episode 12 ended on a cliffhanger.

Fans think Captain Sandy’s “ego was bruised”

In Below Deck season 10 episode 12, Captain Sandy was annoyed at the interior team, especially at Fraser and Alissa.

She felt stew Alissa disrespected the captain’s position after overhearing the stew badmouthing Sandy behind her back. Captain Sandy later had a chat with Alissa, who was speaking to her with an attitude, and while leaving, the stew said:

“Okay Sandy, Captain Sandy!”

The captain claimed that Alissa did that intentionally and was therefore unable to let go. The episode ended with Sandy calling in Alissa to the bridge and addressing the incident, indicating serious action against the stew.

Below Deck fans felt that Captain Sandy was not treating her staff fairly and the reason was that her “ego was bruised” by Alissa. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Aggie (she/her) @AggieK78 Captain Sandy is one of the most toxic bosses ever. She’s cruel, condescending and reactive. Watching her is triggering. #BelowDeck Captain Sandy is one of the most toxic bosses ever. She’s cruel, condescending and reactive. Watching her is triggering. #BelowDeck

cufflinks cam @afterpartycam #BELOWDECK : i have had time to think and i think sandy ego was bruised. alissa probably slipped up and called her sandy and quickly realized she made a mistake and called her captain. he just wants a reason to fire her. #BELOWDECK: i have had time to think and i think sandy ego was bruised. alissa probably slipped up and called her sandy and quickly realized she made a mistake and called her captain. he just wants a reason to fire her.

Maya @_cheapqueen Captain Sandy is a BULLY. Once she saw how sensitive Fraser is to criticism and that he seeks approval (because he cares) she found her next prey #BelowDeck Captain Sandy is a BULLY. Once she saw how sensitive Fraser is to criticism and that he seeks approval (because he cares) she found her next prey #BelowDeck

Alicia @AliThompson08 I know Alissa has an attitude problem but I really feel like Captain Sandy is firing her cause her ego was bruised, idk. #BelowDeck I know Alissa has an attitude problem but I really feel like Captain Sandy is firing her cause her ego was bruised, idk. #BelowDeck

Ash @michstategirl1 Sandy you’re disgusting!!! Absolutely disgusting. When is Captain Lee coming back?! because I’m done!! #BelowDeck Sandy you’re disgusting!!! Absolutely disgusting. When is Captain Lee coming back?! because I’m done!! #BelowDeck

♥️Mina_Mosley♥️ @DSTBlaze Idk when Captain Sandy became such a bad leader. When she 1st came on the show I admired her for being such an efficient woman in that industry & being willing to step in to mentor her team!Then sometime around her war with Hannah she jus morphed into an arrogant bully #BelowDeck Idk when Captain Sandy became such a bad leader. When she 1st came on the show I admired her for being such an efficient woman in that industry & being willing to step in to mentor her team!Then sometime around her war with Hannah she jus morphed into an arrogant bully #BelowDeck

🌊I 🚫 Elon Musk🌊 @Lbahan66

I'd be easier to replace the Captain than the whole interior.

Is Interior perfect NO!

But she could have tried mentoring Frasier than tearing him down.

And YES she's always favored Deck crew.

#BelowDeck I gotta say this..."if the fish stinks at the head" Capt Sandy is the head.I'd be easier to replace the Captain than the whole interior.Is Interior perfect NO!But she could have tried mentoring Frasier than tearing him down.And YES she's always favored Deck crew. I gotta say this..."if the fish stinks at the head" Capt Sandy is the head.I'd be easier to replace the Captain than the whole interior.Is Interior perfect NO!But she could have tried mentoring Frasier than tearing him down.And YES she's always favored Deck crew.#BelowDeck

Alicia @AliThompson08 I've noticed Captain Sandy builds one up by tearing others down. Always comparing one to another. But Fraser is the cancer in her eyes... this is how you promote teamwork? #BelowDeck I've noticed Captain Sandy builds one up by tearing others down. Always comparing one to another. But Fraser is the cancer in her eyes... this is how you promote teamwork? #BelowDeck

In episode 12, she first threatened Fraser that she would fire him if she heard any gossip from his interior team. She then gave the same warning to Alissa, which ended with the latter calling the captain by her name and not mentioning the rank by mistake.

Although she corrected her mistake, Captain Sandy felt it was intentional.

Will Captain Sandy fire Alissa from Below Deck?

Below Deck season 10 episode 12 ended on a cliffhanger. The end scene showed Captain Sandy calling bosun Ross McHarg and asking him to be her witness.

She then called Alissa and said:

“Yesterday, when you said, ‘Yes Sandy, I mean captain,’ that was the f**k you to my face. Your insubordination and lack of respect for this [captain] position is insurmountable.”

The episode ended on this note. In the upcoming episode, Captain Sandy might ask Alissa to leave as the mid-season trailer featured a new stew onboard.

In an interview with eonline, Alissa shared her opinion on Captain Sandy and how she favors the deck team over the interior team. The stew said:

“You don't say good job to one team when there's other separate departments. It's rude. She’s [Sandy] actually part of the deck team, she leads them, she gives them their plan. With the interior, she just sits down at the dinner table and says this isn't good enough.”

She further stated that she was shut down whenever she raised a concern to Captain Sandy. If the next episode features Sandy firing Alissa, it won’t be the first time this season that Sandy is letting go of Captain Lee Rosbach’s crew members.

Within a few days of Sandy’s arrival, she fired deck stew Camille Lamb. Only time will tell whether Captain Lee will support Captain Sandy’s decision of firing the interior team members.

Below Deck season 10 airs new episodes every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

