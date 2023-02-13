Below Deck season 10 episode 12 release date, air time, and plot

Below Deck season 10 episode 12, titled The Fish Stinks From The Head, will air on Bravo this Monday, February 13 at 8 pm ET. The episode will also be uploaded on the network's website and Peacock's streaming application one day after the television premiere.

The episode will be intense as Chief Steward Fraser and captain Sandy will once again find themselves at odds about the interior deck's work. Over the past few episodes, captain Sandy has revealed that the exterior deck works harder and even called them the "dream team."

In the upcoming episode's promo, Alissa and Rachel can be seen sunbathing while the exterior crew works. When captain Sandy confronts them about the same, they tell her that all of them have a limited set of tasks and refuse to help the other members. This will increase the tension between Fraser and captain Sandy, who tells him that she won't tolerate insubordination from his team.

What to expect from Below Deck season 10 episode 12?

This week on Below Deck, Ross will try to spend some quality time with Katie. However, the latter will accuse Ross of looking at Alissa all night, which will make him angry and he will storm out of Katie's room. The couple had previously fought over Alissa as she flirted with Ross while he was drunk.

As the guests depart, captain Sandy will give the crew their tips, $1769 per crew member, and will ask them not to gossip about each other in front of the guests. She will also organize a volleyball match for the teams so that the crew members can work through their issues.

This will upset Rachel, who does not like going outside. Fraser and Alissa will also discuss captain Sandy's words and call her out for being "delusional." Captain Sandy, on the other hand, will accuse them of not respecting their leaders. Fraser will also reveal that he has a foot injury, so won't be able to play volleyball with others.

What happened on Below Deck season 10 episode 11?

Bravo's description of the episode titled Fraz-zzled reads:

"Capt. Sandy becomes increasingly annoyed and enlists chef Rachel to help; Ross begs his way out of the doghouse once again; sparks fly as Tony reveals a hidden talent that captures the attention of newly divorced charter guests."

Last week on Below Deck, Katie decided not to talk to Ross, who had flirted with Alissa while he was drunk. Ross commented that he just needed some time alone with her and invited her to a separate area, where the two made up. Chef Rachel grew frustrated with Alissa when she did not serve the guests dry fruit despite being asked to do so.

Alissa also refused to take out the trash, which was right in front of her, and was caught talking to her mother while on her job. She called out captain Sandy for praising the exterior deck in front of the interior deck, commenting that the captain "s*cks deck crew's d*ck."

Captain Sandy was annoyed to find the entire interior crew standing around while the exterior deck was working. She also asked Fraser not to "rush" the guests off the boat.

Fresh episodes of Below Deck air on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes