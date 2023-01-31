"Can't get rid of her": Below Deck fans shocked as Ben invited Camille to a crew dinner

Below Deck season 10 episode 10, titled Caribbean Gigolo, aired on Bravo this Monday, January 30 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, the cast was seen celebrating after a charter guest left their yacht and gave them $1833 each in tips. It was a difficult trip for chef Rachel and the crew as their stew, Camille, was fired just moments before the arrival of guests. After their departure, captain Sandy offered the crew a free day and they all went to dinner together.

However, Ben, who has been dating Camille for three weeks, was seen getting upset after seeing his girlfriend get replaced with another stew/ deck. He spoke to Camille on the phone and she told him that she would be leaving for home the next day.

After hearing this, Ben invited her to a party dinner, which was meant to give the crew a chance to relax.

Everyone was shocked to see Camille join the dinner just days after her firing, with Alissa calling the whole situation awkward. She also said that if she had been fired, she would not have shown her face because of the embarrassment.

Camille, on the other hand, was seen having fun with Ben and even made up with Fraser, who said there was no bad blood between them and she was just a bad stew. Camille was happy with her decision and said that she walked away with her head held high.

Below Deck fans could not believe that Ben would invite Camille to a private party.

Cheryl Bray @cherylb24348278 Camille is like gum on your shoe!! You can’t get rid of her #BelowDeck Camille is like gum on your shoe!! You can’t get rid of her #BelowDeck

Below Deck fans feel Camille could have said goodbye to Ben privately instead of coming to the party

Camille was barely given 30 minutes to pack her bags and leave the charter, which gave her very little time to say goodbye to Ben.

Below Deck fans felt that the whole situation was very awkward and said that Camille was just looking for ways to get more "camera" attention.

GrampaLou (LuLu) @coylecalkins Camille really has some chalupas showing up for crew dinner. #belowdeck Camille really has some chalupas showing up for crew dinner. #belowdeck

🪩. @CMCMRB I didn’t think Camille would show up like one episode later. Super awkward. #BelowDeck I didn’t think Camille would show up like one episode later. Super awkward. #BelowDeck

CHANÉL EAST COAST @chanelestcst



It's not because she wanted to say goodbye to Ben for the last time.



They could've done it privately.



#BelowDeck You can't tell me Camille doesn't want to be on camera.It's not because she wanted to say goodbye to Ben for the last time.They could've done it privately. You can't tell me Camille doesn't want to be on camera.It's not because she wanted to say goodbye to Ben for the last time.They could've done it privately.#BelowDeck https://t.co/5FVasW1Ils

Recap of Below Deck season 10 episode 9

Bravo's description of the episode, titled Diary of a Deckie, reads:

"The crew deals with the aftermath of Camille's firing with Ben; trouble is afoot for Hayley as the physical toll of being a stew wears her down."

Last week on Below Deck, captain Sandy fired stew Camille after her rude attitude towards cast members and her drinking while working. She was informed that every department head had a problem with her. Camille confronted chef Rachel about the same, who asked her to "move on" to the next head.

Camille's partner was very upset to see his partner of three weeks leave and even hugged the captain while crying. The crew tried to handle the aftermath of the firing, which was also noticed by the guests as the crew was working a lot more than usual.

Captain Sandy was also upset with chef Rachel's service and asked her to keep the dishes simple. Later in the night, another male yacht captain asked Sandy to move her yacht in fear of any collision in case of some wind, but captain Yawn refused to move her boat and said that it was a clear case of mansplaining.

Fresh episodes of Below Deck air on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.

