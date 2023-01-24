"Standing her ground": Below Deck fans praise captain Sandy for not letting another captain "mansplain" a situation to her

Below Deck season 10 episode 9 aired on TLC this Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, captain Sandy Yawn, who has 27 years of experience on the seas, was asked to move her yacht by the male captain of another yacht, who was concerned that if he dropped the achor of his yacht, it could land within 10-20 meters of captain Sandy's yacht.

However, captain Sandy refused to budge, pointing out that they had crew available to inform them about the situation if it happened, which was anyway unlikely since there was no wind. The other captain was very "disappointed by the response," but refused to move his own yacht since there were "guests on board."

Captain Sandy's yacht also had many guests, and so she denied his request. The other captain then told captain Sandy that he hoped he would not have to talk to her again. Captain Sandy revealed that the incident was a clear case of "mansplaining," and it was one of the challenges faced by female captains.

Below Deck fans praised captain Sandy for refusing to move her yacht.

That other Captain was totally trying to gaslight her. Good for her for standing her ground



#BelowDeck Captain Sandy: You move 🤣That other Captain was totally trying to gaslight her. Good for her for standing her ground Captain Sandy: You move 🤣💀That other Captain was totally trying to gaslight her. Good for her for standing her ground#BelowDeck https://t.co/pWY3iSr8PH

Below Deck fans cheer for captain Sandy as she gives a rude response to the other captain

Deckhand Ben Willoughby agreed with the captain's decision.

While they might have had to move as per the rules, considering the weather, seamanship, and "common sense," no yacht needed to change its position. The captain also told Ben to start the engines and begin to maneuver the yacht in case of heavy winds, which did not happen.

Below Deck fans felt that the other captain was trying to force his decision on captain Sandy and praised the latter for not budging.

M.J.💛 @misslika68 🏾 🏾 #belowdeck I'm not even a Captain Sandy fan but, bravo! I'm not even a Captain Sandy fan but, bravo! 👏🏾👏🏾 #belowdeck https://t.co/ZNKy5vBTPO

i still don’t like her though. #BELOWDECK : eww i hate to say it but i’m on sandy's side on this one. she didn’t move and i don’t think captain lee would’ve done it either.i still don’t like her though. #BELOWDECK: eww i hate to say it but i’m on sandy's side on this one. she didn’t move and i don’t think captain lee would’ve done it either. i still don’t like her though.

BahamianLily @BahamianLily That male captain sounds like he down talks to women. #BelowDeck That male captain sounds like he down talks to women. #BelowDeck

Priscilla Eliza @PrisEliza Dang that other captain is a prick. “I’m very disappointed in that response” well I’m disappointed in your delivery! #BelowDeck Dang that other captain is a prick. “I’m very disappointed in that response” well I’m disappointed in your delivery! #BelowDeck https://t.co/lSYOuYmuJK

Tina Marie @LadyTi88 This other boat captain trying to strong arm @CaptSandyYawn but glad she's not backing down. If there's no wind, then what's the problem? Then him saying oh they have guests on board assuming Capt. Sandy doesn't? If Captain Snobby has an issue, then he should move. #BelowDeck This other boat captain trying to strong arm @CaptSandyYawn but glad she's not backing down. If there's no wind, then what's the problem? Then him saying oh they have guests on board assuming Capt. Sandy doesn't? If Captain Snobby has an issue, then he should move. #BelowDeck

What else happened on Below Deck season 10 episode 9?

TLC's description of the episode, titled Diary of a Deckie, read:

"The crew deals with the aftermath of Camille's firing with Ben; trouble is afoot for Hayley as the physical toll of being a stew wears her down."

This week on Below Deck, captain Sandy Yawn fired Camille to establish harmony on the yacht, which would not have been possible with her on board, given that she was fighting with everyone and was drinking on the job. Upon realizing that she was being fired, Camille confronted other department heads about them complaining about her to the captain.

Chef Rachel refused to talk to her and asked her to "move on" to the next head. The captain wanted Camille to move out before the new charter guests arrived, so she made her take the help of Katie to pack.

Ben, Camille's love interest of 3 weeks, was very upset about her leaving and cried while hugging the captain. He was seen getting distracted again and again while working.

Meanwhile, chef Rachel's multi-continental food failed to impress the guests as they felt that it was too spicy. Captain Sandy asked the chef not to make the 8-course meal again since it took a long time to prepare, and no one liked it.

Stewart Hayley faced some medical trouble with her foot being swollen, but the doctor informed her that it was not a cause for concern.

Below Deck airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.

