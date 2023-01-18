"Don't surprise your boss": Fans believe Faye should've told Captain Kerry about hair in food on Below Deck Adventure

Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured the cast members managing their charter guests and arranging adventures for them to enjoy while also dealing with issues amongst the crew, relationship troubles and bad management, creating a lot of drama to keep viewers hooked throughout.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Adventure, Faye addressed issues with the team with Captain Kerry but chose to hide the fact that there was hair in the food and chef Jess didn't replace the plate. Eventually, the Captain had to find out from the guests, which frustrated him. Fans wanted Faye to tell the Captain. One tweeted:

Michelle @MIchelle_3908 You don’t surprise your boss with things, they should’ve told the Captain what happened with the hair in food during service and how Jess didn’t get them a new plate #BelowDeckAdventure You don’t surprise your boss with things, they should’ve told the Captain what happened with the hair in food during service and how Jess didn’t get them a new plate #BelowDeckAdventure

The latest Below Deck spin-off has been well received by the audience who have followed the cast's journey on social media. Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, Chief Stew Faye Clark, Stews Oriana Schneps, and Kasie Faddah, Bosun Lewis Lupton, and Deckhands Michael Gilman, Nathan Morely and Seth Jacobson have brought a fresh perspective to the show.

Faye hides the hair issue from the Captain on Below Deck Adventure

Tonight's episode of Below Deck Adventure began with a frustrated chief stew Faye having an emotional breakdown over her interior team members' mistakes. During the adventure the crew arranged for the guests, everyone seemed to have a good time until Faye was told that the chips weren't brought along to the picnic.

The chief stew's frustration has been going on for the past couple of weeks. Last week's episode saw the guests irritated with hair in the food. The first time around, Oriana brought it to chef Jess' notice but instead of replacing it with a fresh plate, she just removed the hair, put some more parmesan cheese on top and served it again to the guests.

While the guests and the Below Deck Adventure crew felt everything had been sorted out, it was only time when one of the other charter guests pointed out the hair in their food. When they pointed it out, Faye was extremely frustrated and when she pointed it out to the chef, the latter responded that it wasn't her hair and that the stews should have tied their hair back while serving the food.

The repeated issues amongst the interior crew members made Faye emotional and upset with her team. Last week, Oriana hinted to Captain Kerry that the interior crew was having issues and was sinking. In this episode, the chief stew decided to have a talk with the Captain, but was contemplating whether to talk about the hair on the plate of food or not.

Later on in the Below Deck Adventure episode, Faye called Captain Kerry for a meeting. She opened up about the issues with the picnic and confessed to having some or the other issues while the crew arranged for an adventure for the guests. But she assured the Captain about having all of it in control. Faye chose not to tell him about the hair issue as she felt the interior team could work together.

The charter went on smoothly until the end, which led to a relief for Faye. However, ahead of the guests' exit, they expressed gratitude but also mentioned the crew's mistake of having hair in the food, which surprised Captain Kerry. He then had to address the crew as they had hidden the issue from him.

Fans address their concerns with Faye hiding information from the Captain on Below Deck Adventure

Fans took to social media to address their concerns. They felt that Faye should have told Captain Kerry about the hair in the food. They also addressed chef Jess' way of handling the issue. Check out what they have to say.

Michelle @MIchelle_3908 Faye is whining about picnics she should be telling him about the hair in food #belowdeckadventure Faye is whining about picnics she should be telling him about the hair in food #belowdeckadventure

The End Table @end_table She's missing the point. I don't care whose hair it was, you took it off and served the same dish. That's a crime. A hair in the food is a mistake. #BelowDeckAdventure She's missing the point. I don't care whose hair it was, you took it off and served the same dish. That's a crime. A hair in the food is a mistake. #BelowDeckAdventure

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



#BelowDeckAdventure @BravoTV I had a feeling that the hair in the food was going to come up as the guests departed. I had a feeling that the hair in the food was going to come up as the guests departed. #BelowDeckAdventure @BravoTV https://t.co/kYZTnKFhN3

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



YOU PICKED THE HAIR OUT AND REPLATED THE SAME FOOD! You're damn lucky Faye didn't throw salt in the wound by speaking up to say that.



#BelowDeckAdventure @BravoTV Jess: "I was pissed about it." 🍽️YOU PICKED THE HAIR OUT AND REPLATED THE SAME FOOD! You're damn lucky Faye didn't throw salt in the wound by speaking up to say that. Jess: "I was pissed about it." 🍽️YOU PICKED THE HAIR OUT AND REPLATED THE SAME FOOD! You're damn lucky Faye didn't throw salt in the wound by speaking up to say that.#BelowDeckAdventure @BravoTV

Chakra Zulu 🎭🇹🇹 @MyssBart The Chief Stew should've been went to Capt. and tell him about the hair several times. Now there is room for blame, and he is caught off-guard. The food is like 50% of the experience #belowdeckadventure The Chief Stew should've been went to Capt. and tell him about the hair several times. Now there is room for blame, and he is caught off-guard. The food is like 50% of the experience #belowdeckadventure

Honestly, Bravo @Pettymess6 Faye should have just let captain know about the hair. The fact that she thought they wouldn't make a joke or poke fun at her over the hair in front of captain is silly. They will prob drop that bomb during dinner or at the end while giving the tip #belowdeckadventure Faye should have just let captain know about the hair. The fact that she thought they wouldn't make a joke or poke fun at her over the hair in front of captain is silly. They will prob drop that bomb during dinner or at the end while giving the tip #belowdeckadventure

Teri Edelson @teriedelson #BelowDeckAdventure oh nooooo Faye should have told Captain Kerry about the hair and everything else.. next week looks brutal! #BelowDeckAdventure oh nooooo Faye should have told Captain Kerry about the hair and everything else.. next week looks brutal!

jax ☘️ @jaxbra

#belowdeckadventure You cannot POSSIBLY know it wasn't your hair Jess, especially since right before you started prepping food you were flipping your hair all about to put it up. Hair flies, Jess. You cannot POSSIBLY know it wasn't your hair Jess, especially since right before you started prepping food you were flipping your hair all about to put it up. Hair flies, Jess. #belowdeckadventure

meeeeeeeeeeeeeee @G_be_me No matter whose hair …isn't it the chefs job to do quality control on the food she's sending out? #BelowDeckAdventure No matter whose hair …isn't it the chefs job to do quality control on the food she's sending out?#BelowDeckAdventure

Jason Dupree @BingeWars



Nah. Won't happen.



We're safe.



Brilliant plan.



#belowdeckadventure Yeah, let's not tell Kerry about the hair in the food because the guests won't mention it at departure.Nah. Won't happen.We're safe.Brilliant plan. Yeah, let's not tell Kerry about the hair in the food because the guests won't mention it at departure. Nah. Won't happen. We're safe.Brilliant plan.#belowdeckadventure

Chelsea Anderson.♥️ @ChelseaAMusic #BelowDeckAdventure Faye you should have just told Kerry about the hair in the food instead of hiding & lying to him!! Faye you should have just told Kerry about the hair in the food instead of hiding & lying to him!! 😡 #BelowDeckAdventure

Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the season progresses, more difficulties crop up with the crew as they try to manage the yacht and report to their duties. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store.

