"Oriana has the worst power trip": Fans slam Oriana for her behavior on Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 5

Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired yet another dramatic episode on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members continuing to manage the charter guests and diligently deliver their respective duties to complete a successful charter session. While some indulged in fun activities, others struggled to navigate their jobs, creating a bit of tension and drama throughout the course of the episode.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Adventure, Oriana went behind chief stew Faye's back and ordered for a second epaulet in an effort to promote herself to second stew, when in fact, the chief stew had not designated any title to the fellow stews Oriana and Kasie. Throughout the episode, Oriana also mentioned that she would date men "in the position of power."

Fans, however, were displeased with Oriana's attitude and took to social media to slam the cast member. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of Below Deck Adventure's episode 5, titled Under The Bubbles, reads as:

"After Jess burns herself, Captain Kerry lends a hand to prepare a five-star picnic for the guests' excursion; Nathan leads guests on an epic biking adventure; Lewis faces the pressure of being a man down for another charter."

Below Deck Adventure cast member Oriana orders a second epaulet

On tonight's episode of Below Deck Adventure, the crew continued to manage a hectic set of charter guests, trying to cater to their never-ending demands with respect to food choices and other services on the yacht. This led to a lot of tension amongst the cast members, as chef Jess burnt her hand while cooking a different style of eggs, and Captain Kerry chipped in to help.

Meanwhile, Nathan and Michael took the guests for an afternoon of cycling activity while Jess and Faye took charge of setting up a picnic by the time they return. Although the rain and a few hurdles made it chaotic, the activity ended peacefully. After the guests returned to the yacht, Oriana was seen talking to Lewis about the epaulets.

The Below Deck Adventure cast members were settling in for the guests' departure when Lewis mentioned to Oriana about ordering more epaulets as his were wrong. Oriana then mentioned that she only had one stripe. Lewis thought that she was the second stew and was missing a stripe, and offered to order one for her as well, to which she agreed.

Later on in the episode, chief stew Faye enquired to Lewis about receiving an email from the "uniform guy," which stated that he had ordered new epaulets for one of the stews. Lewis then confessed to ordering one for Oriana as he thought she was the second stew. Faye, however, mentioned that she had decided that all stews would work together as a team and there was to be no designations.

Faye confessed to being frustrated with Oriana over her actions, and said:

"The fact that Oriana has gone to the bosun about it and they've done something behind my back, I'm absolutely livid."

After the charter guests left, the Below Deck Adventure cast members relaxed in the bathtub when the conversation about epaulets was brought up again. Viewers witnessed Oriana getting intimate with Lews, while Faye and Kasie hung out outside. The chief stew was furious at Oriana for ordering second epaulets without her consent.

While talking to Kasie, Faye said:

"She's orderinf second epaulets. She could've said "I want second epaulets," but she went behind my back and told it to Lewis...At the end of the day, don't be conniving..I'm a nice person, but don't **** with me."

Previously, Oriana had mentioned that she only dated people in power. When a Bravo producer asked if she had dated someone on the boat she was working on, the Below Deck Adventure cast member mentioned that she had dated a Captain.

Fans react to Oriana's behavior on Below Deck Adventure

Fans took to social media to slam Oriana for her behavior. Check out what they have to say.

The latest installment of the Bravo franchise chronicles the lives of crew members including Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, chief stew Faye Clark, stews Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah, bosun Lewis Lupton, deckhands Michael Gilman and Nathan Morely.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Below Deck Adventure next Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

