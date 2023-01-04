"I don't like Faye": Fans slam chief stew Faye for repeatedly asking Lewis and the deckhands for help on Below Deck Adventure

Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members reporting on their duties, serving the charter guests and arranging adventures for them, as well as solving mismanagement issues, lack of leadership, conflicts and more troubling dynamics as a crew. The leaders butted heads, while a new power struggle was evident with the presence of the new dekhand.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Adventure, Faye slammed Lewis when he and the deckhands couldn't help the interior crew with dinner and cleaning the boats. She also addressed the lack of help at the picnic while the team sat with Captain Kerry to reflect on the charter. Fans were upset with the chief stew for constantly asking for help from the deckhands and addressing concerns in front of the Captain.

One tweeted:

The latest installment of the Below Deck franchise has been extremely well-received by viewers who have been very vocal about their opinions on social media. Cast members include Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, chief stew Faye Clark, Stews Oriana Schneps, and Kasie Faddah, Bosun Lewis Lupton, Deckhands Michael Gilman, Nathan Morely and Seth Jacobson.

Faye gets upset with Lewis on Below Deck Adventure

This week's episode of Below Deck Adventure began with the crew arranging some fun games for their charter guests during their picnic outside. At first, Faye was upset with Kasie, Lewis and the deckhands for leaving the picnic spot and going back to the boat as they had to be with the guests to play games.

Once the teammates returned, the guests and the crew engaged in a fun tug-of-war and baseball game. After they returned to the boat, the teams competed in an obstacle course from which the crew earned $800. Tensions began to rise as the guests sat down for dinner. Chef Jess forgot that Captain Kerry was supposed to join the guests when the latter had previously informed her.

In the past few weeks on Below Deck Adventure, the heads of the interior and exterior deck, Faye and Lewis, have not been on the best terms work-wise. While the former kept asking for help from the deckhands, the latter's mismanagement of his team didn't sit well with viewers and Faye.

In this week's episode, the dekhhands were busy deflating the iceberg balloon which was part of the obstacle course, while the interior deck was serving dinner and cleaning up the rooms. Faye needed some help with cleaning and arranging the boat for the guests when she called the bosun for help. However, Lewis and his deckhands Nathan and Michael were having a hard time with the iceberg.

Faye was frustrated as she felt the Below Deck Adventure bosun wasn't doing a good job. However, it took over 2 hours for Lewis and deckhands to deflate the iceberg and arrange it properly. The following morning, the team was able to bid farewell to the guests successfully. Captain Kerry then gathered the crew to reflect on the charter.

Faye took the opportunity to address the fact that there weren't enough deckhands during the picnic, criticizing Lewis for the same. This frustrated the latter as he felt it wasn't the right time to air out concerns.

Fans slam chief stew Faye for her behavior on Below Deck Adventure

Fans weren't impressed with Faye's behavior. They felt that deflating the iceberg wasn't an easy job and the chief stew shouldn't keep asking the dekhands for help. Check out what they have to say.

AmandaRJester @AmandaRJester Faye sucks. I've never seen a Chief Stew need so much help from the deck crew. #belowdeckadventure Faye sucks. I've never seen a Chief Stew need so much help from the deck crew. #belowdeckadventure

𝕯𝖊𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖊 @MissDebbieR Faye, why are you bringing up grievances at the tip meeting before the Capt even speaks #BelowDeckAdventure Faye, why are you bringing up grievances at the tip meeting before the Capt even speaks #BelowDeckAdventure

✩𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒏 @NaturalGoldenx Faye asking for help I see nothing wrong but it’s been since the season started. Interior needs to get in together but I understand the more man power for outings. #belowdeckadventure Faye asking for help I see nothing wrong but it’s been since the season started. Interior needs to get in together but I understand the more man power for outings. #belowdeckadventure

Stace @srdst12 I think Lewis is terrible at his job, but I also think Faye asks the deck crew to help interior way too much #BelowDeckAdventure I think Lewis is terrible at his job, but I also think Faye asks the deck crew to help interior way too much #BelowDeckAdventure

KARRIE @JMO102324 #belowdeckadventure I used to be on Faye’s side. But she does ask a lot of the Deck Crew. And her and Jess might fist fight soon I used to be on Faye’s side. But she does ask a lot of the Deck Crew. And her and Jess might fist fight soon 😂😂 #belowdeckadventure

jax ☘️ @jaxbra



#belowdeckadventure Maybe Faye ought to try and deflate that thing and see what she thinks after that Maybe Faye ought to try and deflate that thing and see what she thinks after that#belowdeckadventure

Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure is already halfway through and there are still a lot of dynamics left to be explored. As the season progresses, more issues are set to crop up between the cast members, creating more drama this season. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Below Deck Adventure next Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes