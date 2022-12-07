Below Deck Adventure season 10 episode 6: Fans left mixed over Lewis and Faye's argument over staff shortage

Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired yet another dramatic episode on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members managing a new set of charter guests and diligently reporting to their duties while also navigating personal relationships, family issues, problems with fellow crewmates and more, keeping viewers hooked to their television screens.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Adventure, chief stew Faye got into multiple arguments with fellow cast members due to staff shortages after they were one deckhand down. She sought help from the exterior crew, which didn't sit well with bosun Lewis. Fans, however, were left with mixed reactions. While some felt that Faye should be able to manage the crew, others felt Lewis wasn't handling his team well.

The official synopsis of the Below Deck Adventure episode, titled (The Real) Yacht-wives of Norway, reads:

"While on anchor watch, Nathan goes to bed before handing the shift over, leaving the boat unattended; in the galley, Oriana struggles to keep up with the pace of breakfast; a misstep leaves the exterior at risk of losing yet another deckhand."

Below Deck Adventure cast member Faye struggles to navigate duties

On tonight's episode of Below Deck Adventure, the cast members were ready to serve their second charter guests. The crew has been struggling since the pask because they are short of a deckhand after Kyle Dickard was fired from the show for his threatening behavior towards Nathan. As the guests arrived, the cast started to navigate their duties, but if was chief stew Faye who struggled with management.

Throughout the last week's episode, Faye was seen asking for Lewis' help in assigning one of his team members to help out the girls. However, the bosun was frustrated as they were already short of people at the exterior and finding it difficult to manage the yacht as well as the guests.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Adventure, bosun Lewis, chef Jess, and chief stew Faye discussed the upcoming guests and their preferences. Faye then took the opportunity to ask Lewis about taking some of the men to help with the parties while the guests were aboard.

Lewis was frustrated as they were a man down and told Faye that he couldn't make any promises about the same. In a confessional, he said:

"The stews need help...one thing I don't think we can keep giving at the same level especially when we are a man down. It's too much."

Later on in the Below Deck Adventure episode, the crew was preparing for the guests to arrive when Faye asked Lewis if the girls could borrow Nathan for one night, to which the bosun stated that it wasn't possible. The duo got into a brief argument as Faye felt that Nathan was better with the guests and Lewis didn't want to mess with timelines.

In a confessional, Faye said:

"I need a person that knows how to communicate. He is..you know..the Head of Department..He should start acting like it."

Guests for the second charter were the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) cast member Heather Gay and her friends. While they were having a Mormon party, the interior crew dressed up in the same fashion, which left them entertained. However, to make the experience even more memorable, Faye decided to wake Nathan up and dress him up as a Mormon fighter.

The action left fellow deckhand Michael upset as he felt it wasn't right for Faye to mess with their timelines. The Below Deck Adventure chief stew was disappointed at Michael "telling her what to do," as the star felt he should have understood the seniority she held on the yacht.

Fans react to Faye's behavior on Below Deck Adventure

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the issue. While some felt that Lewis was not managing his team well, others felt that Faye was being unreasonable in asking for help when they were short of a deckhand.

kurn hooger @HELLbutringay Lewis is a passive aggressive punk. He's a terrible head of department #belowdeckadventure Lewis is a passive aggressive punk. He's a terrible head of department #belowdeckadventure

CHANÉL EAST COAST @chanelestcst



Clueless Lewis needs to start stepping up as a bosun.



He's acting like a mouse. Or one of the deckhands.



#belowdeckadventure I agree.Clueless Lewis needs to start stepping up as a bosun.He's acting like a mouse. Or one of the deckhands. I agree. Clueless Lewis needs to start stepping up as a bosun.He's acting like a mouse. Or one of the deckhands. #belowdeckadventure

pinsleric @pinsleric Faye is winning me over this week. Lewis is absolutely “beige.” #belowdeckadventure Faye is winning me over this week. Lewis is absolutely “beige.” #belowdeckadventure

Riha ♡ @fareeehuh If Lewis was a… stronger bosun, then none of this would be happening rn. #BelowDeckAdventure If Lewis was a… stronger bosun, then none of this would be happening rn. #BelowDeckAdventure https://t.co/ifDlvAyoA8

dramabananna @dramabananna Once again, Faye expecting the whole crew to work with her. She’s got literally zero management skills. #belowdeckadventure Once again, Faye expecting the whole crew to work with her. She’s got literally zero management skills. #belowdeckadventure

Riha ♡ @fareeehuh Uhm… Faye… they’re literally a deckie down. I understand needing help here & there but like girl… now you just straight doin’ the most. #BelowDeckAdventure Uhm… Faye… they’re literally a deckie down. I understand needing help here & there but like girl… now you just straight doin’ the most. #BelowDeckAdventure https://t.co/8WWG45VzcI

dramabananna @dramabananna At this point, I’m expecting Faye to ask the guests to help the crew #belowdeckadventure At this point, I’m expecting Faye to ask the guests to help the crew #belowdeckadventure

The latest installment of the Bravo franchise chronicles the lives of crew members including Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, chief stew Faye Clark, stews Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah, bosun Lewis Lupton, deckhands Michael Gilman and Nathan Morely. The crew is aboard the super yacht Mercury.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Below Deck Adventure next Tuesday, December 12, 2022, at pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes