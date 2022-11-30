"The Captain is such a sweetheart": Fans applaud Captain Kerry for helping chef Jess on Below Deck Adventure

Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired yet another dramatic episode on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members managing the charter guests as well as involving themselves in newfound relationships, conflicts and arguments, creating a significant amount of drama and keeping viewers hooked to their screens throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Adventure, Captain Kerry helped out chef Jess in the kitchen after the latter burnt her hand due to the overwhelming demand from guests. Fans were impressed at the Captain of the yacht stepping up for other jobs in the charter. One tweeted:

YogaGer @YogaGer #belowdeckadventure The captain is such a sweetheart, helping the chef!!! #belowdeckadventure The captain is such a sweetheart, helping the chef!!!

The latests installment of the Bravo franchise chronicles the lives of crew members including Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, chief stew Faye Clark, stews Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah, bosun Lewis Lupton, deckhands Michael Gilman and Nathan Morely. All aboard the yacht Mercury, the shoe documents the cast complying with their duties on the charter.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Adventure's episode 5, titled Under The Bubbles, reads as:

"After Jess burns herself, Captain Kerry lends a hand to prepare a five-star picnic for the guests' excursion; Nathan leads guests on an epic biking adventure; Lewis faces the pressure of being a man down for another charter."

Captain Kerry helps out in the kitchen on Below Deck Adventure

On tonight's episode of Below Deck Adventure, the crew had a difficult time continuing to manage the charter guests. They had never-ending demands with respect to their choices in food, which led to chef Jess facing a difficult time in the kitchen. In one of the many instances when the eggs were served to the guests, a few of them mentioned that they disliked the eggs being too soft and wanted them to be more well-made.

While chef Jess was frustrated with the demands, she still went ahead to fulfill the guests' wishes. However, as soon as she began preparing the eggs, she burnt her hand, causing more issues on the yacht. She broke down and was emotional about how she couldn't work with her hands, considering she was the only chef on the yacht. While she struggled to make things work with a burnt hand. Captain Kerry decided to step up and take charge.

The Below Deck Adventure crew had to get their guests ready for a cycling trip, which meant that chef Jess had to prepare food to set up a picnic while the ladies were out for the activity.

However, with the chef's hand being burnt, there was very little that she could work with to ensure the guests have good food to return to. Captain Kerry realized that he had to step up because they were a man down, considering deckhand Kyle Dickard was fired from the show.

Captain Kerry decided to help out in the kitchen to prepare food for the charter guests. He took over from chef Jess to butcher the kitchen and prepare the chicken salad. As he prepared the chicken, the chef was alongside him, guiding him with how she wanted the salad to be prepared and the chicken to be butchered. With the help of the captain, the kitchen was back into action and they were able to prepare good food for the guests.

In a confessional, the Below Deck Adventure Captain said:

"As a Captain, you got to be ready to put in on all jobs on the boat. When I was in my early twenties, I ran a dive boat that was offshore. And the dive crew was supposed to do the cooking and they were too busy, so I did it."

Fans impressed with Captain Kerry's actions on Below Deck Adventure

Fans took to social media to applaud Captain Kerry for his timely help to chef Jess in the kitchen. Check out what they have to say.

GangplankReport @GangplankReport



#BelowDeckAdventure How great is Captain Kerry? Decisive, funny, helpful. Loving what he's bringing to the franchise. How great is Captain Kerry? Decisive, funny, helpful. Loving what he's bringing to the franchise. #BelowDeckAdventure https://t.co/WB6up5j7J2

terri @TJoTZ I have to say I’m not complaining one bit watching Captain Kerry or Captain Jason, Down Under. Both very attractive with good personalities. #belowdeckadventure I have to say I’m not complaining one bit watching Captain Kerry or Captain Jason, Down Under. Both very attractive with good personalities. #belowdeckadventure

Adrienne Gang @AdrienneGang Good on @Capt_Kerry for jumping in to help Jess get the food back on track. So refreshing to see what non-micromanaging teamwork looks like! #BelowDeckAdventure Good on @Capt_Kerry for jumping in to help Jess get the food back on track. So refreshing to see what non-micromanaging teamwork looks like! #BelowDeckAdventure https://t.co/DBj3F18Ccg

BravoAndBlaze @BravoAndBlaze #belowdeckadventure I LOOOOVE that Captain Kerry is helping Chef cook 🥹 I LOOOOVE that Captain Kerry is helping Chef cook 🥹💚 #belowdeckadventure https://t.co/DMg3ofp94W

Emily @swerlspice Captain Kerry is swiftly moving up my rankings of Below Deck captains #belowdeckadventure Captain Kerry is swiftly moving up my rankings of Below Deck captains #belowdeckadventure

Jenn @jennellens Capt Kerry is going to help Jess preparing the food #belowdeckadventure Capt Kerry is going to help Jess preparing the food #belowdeckadventure

Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure has garnered enough attention from viewers and loyal fans of the franchise. With the season being in its nascent stages, there is more to come as the cast gets involved in more drama and altercations in the upcoming weeks.

Keep watching Below Deck Adventure on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes