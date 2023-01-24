"Good riddance": Below Deck fans feel the cast is not affected much after Camille's firing

Below Deck season 10 aired episode 9 on Monday, January 23. This week, stew Camille Lamb was fired by captain Sandy Yawn after Chief Stewart Fraser complained about her attitude and her drinking problems. The captain had given Camille multiple warnings in the past, but ultimately had to fire her because she paid almost no heed to them.

After Camille left the yacht, her love interest Ben was seen crying and hugging the captain for consolation. However, other cast members were happy to see her leave, including chef Rachel, who dismissed her as she announced the firing news.

Moreover, the cast was able to handle all the work of the new charter guests without her, even though Camille was fired just 3.5 hours before their arrival. The charter guests did eventually realize that a crew member was missing after seeing how much the cast was working.

Below Deck fans were amazed to see the cast manage everything well without Camille and called her departure a "good riddance."

Amanda 😻 @amandalo926 I’m baffled that Camille truly thought she was doing a good job. She was intentionally slow and always had a nasty attitude. Good riddance. #BelowDeck I’m baffled that Camille truly thought she was doing a good job. She was intentionally slow and always had a nasty attitude. Good riddance. #BelowDeck

Below Deck fans praise Rachel for not paying any heed to Camille

Fraser served food to the new charter guests and said that Camille was indeed "a bad apple." He felt that the cast was better off without her. Ross joked about Ben being upset over Camille leaving, considering they had been dating for just 2 to 3 weeks.

Ben's roommate Tony was glad about Camille's exit, as he could now sleep without her coming into his room late at night. Ashley revealed that Camille was always slow and should have worked hard on the yacht. She also accused Camille of creating chaos since day 1.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht @BelowDeckSailng #BelowDeck i'm sorry but Camille's conversation with Rachel about her firing is the funniest thing ever i'm sorry but Camille's conversation with Rachel about her firing is the funniest thing ever 😭 #BelowDeck https://t.co/qIKrpkaNr1

While Camille was ready to fight the department heads for complaining about her, chef Rachel refused to have that conversation. Camille wanted some answers from the chef about her firing, but the latter only said that she had an attitude after drinking and asked her to "move on to the next department head" to complain.

Camille fought with Alissa in front of the guests and was seen drinking during the day, without finishing her work. Below Deck fans praised Rachel for not talking to Camille and felt that the whole cast was relieved after Camille's firing.

casey @therea1mcc0y Lol I love how Rachel dismissed Camille to the next department head 🤣🤣 #BelowDeck Lol I love how Rachel dismissed Camille to the next department head 🤣🤣 #BelowDeck

Patti @pattistarz

Camille was shut down Boom!

"Move along now" lmao



#belowdeck Priceless just Priceless how Rachel handled Camille!Camille was shut down Boom!"Move along now" lmao Priceless just Priceless how Rachel handled Camille! Camille was shut down Boom! "Move along now" lmao#belowdeck

Anna Sanchez @nannasbananas After watching that flashback of Camille talks, and expected reaction. Letting her go was the best decision! #belowdeck After watching that flashback of Camille talks, and expected reaction. Letting her go was the best decision! #belowdeck https://t.co/oZV7Um1ORC

Stephanie P. @bobcatsteph3 The day she wanted Ross to tell Frazier he needed her, because she wanted to play on the toys, not a team player! @capthlr Had you actually witnessed her awful entitled attitude you would’ve done the same.The day she wanted Ross to tell Frazier he needed her, because she wanted to play on the toys, not a team player! #belowdeck @capthlr Had you actually witnessed her awful entitled attitude you would’ve done the same. 👋 The day she wanted Ross to tell Frazier he needed her, because she wanted to play on the toys, not a team player! #belowdeck

Recap of Below Deck season 10 episode 8

TLC's description of the episode, titled The Captain and Camille, read:

"Drama between Camille and Alissa reaches a breaking point and Captain Sandy is forced to step in; Bollywood-dancing group of guests drink and party; Rachel's dishes are hit or miss, and her slow timing leaves the guests hungry."

Last week on Below Deck, Camille and Alissa were seen yelling at each other in front of the guests. Captain Sandy herself had to intervene and warned both the stewardesses, saying that she would fire them. The captain also accused Fraser of not handling the situation properly.

The charter guests gave chef Rachel a very hard time with their complex orders. Alissa had to stay up until 4 am to pour drinks. The next day, Alissa told Camille that she hated her and started to cry in front of Fraser, complaining that Camille was in her private space. Alissa was also seen smoking and told Ross that she had evolved from a "workhorse to a play pony."

Camille drank at work the next morning, which made Fraser angry. He asked Captain Sandy to fire her for the same.

Bravo airs fresh episodes of Below Deck every Monday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes