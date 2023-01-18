"Seth needs to chill out": Fans slam Seth Jacobson's attitude after getting appointed as the lead deckhand on Below Deck Adventure

Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured the cast members managing their charter guests, diligently reporting on their duties and arranging some interesting adventures for their guests. However, the crew also had several issues amongst them, leading to conflicts, confrontations and breakdowns.
On this week's episode of Below Deck Adventure, Seth Jacobson was appointed as the lead deckhand by Captain Kerry. However, his attitude towards the crew after being newly appointed didn't sit well with the cast and viewers. Fans addressed their concerns with Seth being dominating on social media. One tweeted:
Cast members of the hit Bravo series include Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, Chief Stew Faye Clark, Stews Oriana Schneps, and Kasie Faddah, Bosun Lewis Lupton, and Deckhands Michael Gilman, Nathan Morely and Seth Jacobson. While some have earned their titles as fan favorites, others have been severly criticized by fans for their behavior on the show.
Seth Jacobson gets appointed as the lead deckhand on Below Deck Adventure
Tonight's episode of Below Deck Adventure began with the crew arranging for a successful charter. However, they faced a lot of troubles along the way. Chief stew Faye was frustrated with the interior team's constant mistakes. With the team forgetting to bring chips for a picnic or guests finding hair in the food, the interior deck was a mess, leading to a lot of drama throughout the episode.
In terms of the exterior crew, Lewis' mismanagement as the bosun has been the talk for the past couple of weeks. Last week's episode saw Captain Kerry frustrated with deckhand Nathan over anchor issues. This week, the Captain was surprised when he wasn't informed about the crew issues, especially about the hair in the food. He only found out about it when the charter guests pointed it out at the exit.
The Below Deck Adventure Captain realized that he had to address the issue. After reflecting on the charter, he decided to make the new deckhand Seth Jacobson the lead deckhand and give bosun Lewis more time in the wheelhouse. However, Seth's attitude after being newly appointed didn't sit well with the crew.
The new deckhand expressed gratitude to Captain Kerry and the crew for recognizing his skillset but also mentioned that he would run the yacht differently from Lewis. Seth also spoke to the latter about navigating his fellow team members Mike and Nathan his way. However, Lewis felt that this method could backfire on Seth.
As the new Below Deck Adventure lead deckhand spoke to fellow dekhands about the way he would work around the boat, Mike and Nathan addressed their concerns. Seth revealed that he wanted things done when told and that if not then he would have to play the "Chinese finger trap game." The deckhands looked seemingly flustered at the way they were spoken to.
By the end of the episode, Seth got into a heated argument with Kasie. The latter kept cleaning the inner deck where the crew had their food. When she asked the deckhands to clean up after they were done eating, Seth stated that they didn't need a babysitter to come and tell them the same thing every time. Nathan then calmed him down and asked him to cooperate.
Fans slam the lead deckhand Seth for his behavior on Below Deck Adventure
Fans took to social media to address their concerns with Seth's attitude after being appointed the new lead deckhand. Check out what they have to say.
Below Deck Adventure season 1 is getting interesting with each passing episode. The cast is set to deal with more complications in the upcoming weeks as tensions grow higher, leading to a significant amount of drama, keeping fans hooked. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Below Deck Adventure next Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.