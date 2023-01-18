"Seth needs to chill out": Fans slam Seth Jacobson's attitude after getting appointed as the lead deckhand on Below Deck Adventure

Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured the cast members managing their charter guests, diligently reporting on their duties and arranging some interesting adventures for their guests. However, the crew also had several issues amongst them, leading to conflicts, confrontations and breakdowns.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Adventure, Seth Jacobson was appointed as the lead deckhand by Captain Kerry. However, his attitude towards the crew after being newly appointed didn't sit well with the cast and viewers. Fans addressed their concerns with Seth being dominating on social media. One tweeted:

Pippi Longstocking @Neet215 #belowdeckadventure Seth needs to chill out. he's been a lead deck hand for what 15 minutes. the other deck hands won't give him any crap.... WTF #BelowDeck Seth needs to chill out. he's been a lead deck hand for what 15 minutes. the other deck hands won't give him any crap.... WTF #BelowDeck #belowdeckadventure https://t.co/HhfxDtDTe5

Cast members of the hit Bravo series include Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, Chief Stew Faye Clark, Stews Oriana Schneps, and Kasie Faddah, Bosun Lewis Lupton, and Deckhands Michael Gilman, Nathan Morely and Seth Jacobson. While some have earned their titles as fan favorites, others have been severly criticized by fans for their behavior on the show.

Seth Jacobson gets appointed as the lead deckhand on Below Deck Adventure

Tonight's episode of Below Deck Adventure began with the crew arranging for a successful charter. However, they faced a lot of troubles along the way. Chief stew Faye was frustrated with the interior team's constant mistakes. With the team forgetting to bring chips for a picnic or guests finding hair in the food, the interior deck was a mess, leading to a lot of drama throughout the episode.

In terms of the exterior crew, Lewis' mismanagement as the bosun has been the talk for the past couple of weeks. Last week's episode saw Captain Kerry frustrated with deckhand Nathan over anchor issues. This week, the Captain was surprised when he wasn't informed about the crew issues, especially about the hair in the food. He only found out about it when the charter guests pointed it out at the exit.

The Below Deck Adventure Captain realized that he had to address the issue. After reflecting on the charter, he decided to make the new deckhand Seth Jacobson the lead deckhand and give bosun Lewis more time in the wheelhouse. However, Seth's attitude after being newly appointed didn't sit well with the crew.

The new deckhand expressed gratitude to Captain Kerry and the crew for recognizing his skillset but also mentioned that he would run the yacht differently from Lewis. Seth also spoke to the latter about navigating his fellow team members Mike and Nathan his way. However, Lewis felt that this method could backfire on Seth.

As the new Below Deck Adventure lead deckhand spoke to fellow dekhands about the way he would work around the boat, Mike and Nathan addressed their concerns. Seth revealed that he wanted things done when told and that if not then he would have to play the "Chinese finger trap game." The deckhands looked seemingly flustered at the way they were spoken to.

By the end of the episode, Seth got into a heated argument with Kasie. The latter kept cleaning the inner deck where the crew had their food. When she asked the deckhands to clean up after they were done eating, Seth stated that they didn't need a babysitter to come and tell them the same thing every time. Nathan then calmed him down and asked him to cooperate.

Fans slam the lead deckhand Seth for his behavior on Below Deck Adventure

Fans took to social media to address their concerns with Seth's attitude after being appointed the new lead deckhand. Check out what they have to say.

Mandy @meyersmandy426 Seth is insane #BelowDeckAdventure . I can't tell if I love him or hate him. Seth is insane #BelowDeckAdventure. I can't tell if I love him or hate him.

Anna Sanchez @nannasbananas Wow slow your roll Seth! You do not speak anyone let alone your crew mate like that! Kudos for Nathan for trying deescalate quickly #belowdeckadventure Wow slow your roll Seth! You do not speak anyone let alone your crew mate like that! Kudos for Nathan for trying deescalate quickly #belowdeckadventure https://t.co/F6iJ5fq5cS

Michelle @IndyGirl87

#belowdeckadventure Seth has s couple ideas he can't wait to implement. Seth has s couple ideas he can't wait to implement.#belowdeckadventure https://t.co/JMugXbIyZN

AndyDrums🇺🇦 @SalsaGuyNy Seth, if you are a Captain, as you say you are, you should know you can not just dismiss people like that. Just clean up your own mess, not very complicated. #BelowDeckAdventure Seth, if you are a Captain, as you say you are, you should know you can not just dismiss people like that. Just clean up your own mess, not very complicated. #BelowDeckAdventure

Chelsea Anderson.♥️ @ChelseaAMusic #BelowDeckAdventure Seth you are in the kitchen to eat the least y'all can do is clean up after yourselves make it easier on the person who just cleaned like come on!! Seth you are in the kitchen to eat the least y'all can do is clean up after yourselves make it easier on the person who just cleaned like come on!! 😡😤 #BelowDeckAdventure

Gabriela Barragan @SailingGabriela There are so many things I LOVE about yachting, but working with ppl with an Ego like Seth, is probably what I hate the most. #belowdeckadventure There are so many things I LOVE about yachting, but working with ppl with an Ego like Seth, is probably what I hate the most. #belowdeckadventure

Sara Jaeger @SaraJaeger14 Seth is so over qualified for this job. And Seth and Nathan ate such immature little boys. Suck it up boys and work the job you were hired for. They clearly have plenty of free time on their hands🤷‍♀️ #belowdeckadventure Seth is so over qualified for this job. And Seth and Nathan ate such immature little boys. Suck it up boys and work the job you were hired for. They clearly have plenty of free time on their hands🤷‍♀️ #belowdeckadventure

Jen 👄👂 @JenBennsJourney You'd think Seth actually got that Mission to Mars gig and not lead deckhand the way he's talking to Mike and Nathan. 🤔 #BelowDeckAdventure You'd think Seth actually got that Mission to Mars gig and not lead deckhand the way he's talking to Mike and Nathan. 🤔 #BelowDeckAdventure https://t.co/n0lB53kLDp

Below Deck Adventure season 1 is getting interesting with each passing episode. The cast is set to deal with more complications in the upcoming weeks as tensions grow higher, leading to a significant amount of drama, keeping fans hooked. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Below Deck Adventure next Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

