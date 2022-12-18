Who is Seth Jacobson? New deckhand of Below Deck Adventure is a certified yacht captain

Below Deck Adventure season 1 saw a lot of drama unravel within a few weeks of its premiere on Bravo. Captain Kerry Titheradge fired deckhand Kyle Dickard for misbehaving with a fellow crew member in episode 3. The deck team also struggled due to a shortage of staff for a few episodes.

In episode 7, the show welcomed a new deckhand, Seth Jacobson, on board. Upon his arrival, the newbie quickly became the subject of everyone's attention for flirting with chief stew Faye Clarke.

Although he joined Captain Kerry's yacht as a deckhand, Seth has more experience than most of his fellow cast members. A certified yacht captain, Seth joined the yacht Mercury at a lower rank because he had never worked in Europe.

Certified yacht captain Seth Jacobson is also a realtor and bartender

Below Deck Adventure newcomer Seth Jacobson is a man of many talents. His determination and hard work made him captain, but he didn’t just stop there and went on to become a real estate agent as well.

Seth provides real estate services as he holds a “Florida Real Estate License with EXP Realty.” Seth has his own website, where he has listed the services he offers, including real estate, yacht services, yacht broker services, chef/bartending, and captain charter services.

Born in Maryland and raised in Chesapeake Beach in the Chesapeake Bay, Seth always loved being on the water as his father owned several boats. He started working at the age of 21 as a bartender in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and has 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Simultaneously, Seth also began his journey in the yachting world by walking the docks for a day work job.

“Growing up in New England, Seth Jacobson always found himself on the water. At 21, he moved to Fort Lauderdale to bartend and would walk the docks searching for day work and a way into the world of yachting. Carrying his determination throughout his career, he became a certified captain.”

“Always up for a new challenge, Seth demoted himself to deckhand aboard the Mercury since he’s never worked in Europe before. Will Seth be able to put his experience aside and work alongside the crew, or will he struggle to forget he’s no longer the captain?”

Only time will tell whether Seth will be a team player or try to be the leader of the deck team.

When will Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 8 air on Bravo?

Below Deck Adventure season 1 airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 PM ET and the next day on Peacock. Titled Elevate Yourself, the new episode will air on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 9 PM ET on Bravo.

In the upcoming episode of Below Deck Adventure season 1, viewers can expect to see Faye and Seth continue to flirt with each other. The latter will also be seen struggling with his deckhand position.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 8 reads:

“New deckhand Seth finds cracks within the leadership of his department and claims he could run it better; a plate mix-up causes problems at a viking Oktoberfest-themed dinner; Faye takes the guests paragliding.”

The cast of the new Below Deck show includes Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, Faye Clarke, and her stews Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps, along with Bosun Lewis Lupton and his deckhands Michael “Mike” Gilman, Nathan Morley, and Seth Jacobson.

Viewers can watch all the previous episodes of Below Deck Adventure season 1 on Bravo’s site or on Peacock TV.

