Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 7: Why did Mike apologize to Faye? Fans share their opinion on chief stew

Bravo’s Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired episode 7 on Tuesday, featuring the final day of RHOSLC star Heather Gay and her friends.
On the guests’ final dinner, chef Jessica “Jess” Condy decided to make a unique dessert for the first time. Once she was finished, she asked chief stew, Faye Clarke, to serve. As most of the crew members went to bed, there were not enough hands to carry the plates to the guests.
Stew Kasie Faddah called for help via walkie-talkie, but nobody responded. They then saw deckhand Michael “Mike” Gilman relaxing and talking to the yacht’s engineers, and when Faye asked why he didn’t respond, Mike said that he didn’t hear. The next day, Faye complained about Mike’s behavior to his bosun Lewis Lupton, who spoke to the deckhand about the same.
Mike then apologized to Faye for not stepping up when she needed him to serve tables.
Why do fans think Faye was at fault in Mike’s situation?
Below Deck Adventure fans shared their opinion on Faye from episode 7. They felt that she was wrong for asking Mike’s help and then complaining to his boss when he didn’t respond.
As the deck crew was one-man down, fans thought that Faye should not ask the deck team to help the interior team during a shortage of staff members.
Take a look at fans’ reaction to Faye-Mike’s situation:
Fans also shared their opinion on Faye flirting with new deckhand Seth. He arrived on the yacht in episode 7.
For those unaware, the deck team lost a member when Captain Kerry Titheradge fired deckhand Kyle Dickard at the start of the season. In Episode 7, the team welcomed a new deckhand, Seth.
Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 7 recap
Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 7 started with Nathan Morley falling down the stairs. Although he felt pain, the injury was not severe.
The next day, charter guest Heather Gay and her friends bid farewell to Captain Kerry and his team. She gave a whopping tip of $24,000 before leaving.
After the tip meeting, new deckhand Seth joined the cast of Below Deck Adventure season 1. As soon as he arrived, Faye started flirting with him. Towards the end of the episode, Seth also confessed that he was attracted to Faye.
The title of Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 7 was Aye Aye, Captain Deckhand, and its official synopsis read:
“In the aftermath of Nathan’s fall down the stairs, Lewis and Capt. Kerry worry they’ll be down yet another deckhand as they await the arrival of a new crew member. During service, the interior team continues its ongoing battle with the exterior when Mike misses a walkie call to help carry plates to the table.”
It further stated:
“Primary charter guest Heather Gay and friends request a fire and ice theme for their final dinner, prompting Jess to experiment with a dessert she’s never made before, leaving her stressed. Communication issues cause problems on deck for Lewis just as his new deckhand – a former captain – arrives and starts assessing the team. Faye sets her sights on the new guy. A crew night out in Alesund ends with a one-cabin cuddle party.”
In the upcoming episode, a feud between chef Jess and chief stew Faye will take place. A preview showed that the chef would take the matter to the captain.
Below Deck Adventure season 1 airs new episodes every Tuesday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.