Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 7: Why did Mike apologize to Faye? Fans share their opinion on chief stew

Bravo’s Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired episode 7 on Tuesday, featuring the final day of RHOSLC star Heather Gay and her friends.

On the guests’ final dinner, chef Jessica “Jess” Condy decided to make a unique dessert for the first time. Once she was finished, she asked chief stew, Faye Clarke, to serve. As most of the crew members went to bed, there were not enough hands to carry the plates to the guests.

Stew Kasie Faddah called for help via walkie-talkie, but nobody responded. They then saw deckhand Michael “Mike” Gilman relaxing and talking to the yacht’s engineers, and when Faye asked why he didn’t respond, Mike said that he didn’t hear. The next day, Faye complained about Mike’s behavior to his bosun Lewis Lupton, who spoke to the deckhand about the same.

Mike then apologized to Faye for not stepping up when she needed him to serve tables.

Why do fans think Faye was at fault in Mike’s situation?

Below Deck Adventure fans shared their opinion on Faye from episode 7. They felt that she was wrong for asking Mike’s help and then complaining to his boss when he didn’t respond.

As the deck crew was one-man down, fans thought that Faye should not ask the deck team to help the interior team during a shortage of staff members.

Take a look at fans’ reaction to Faye-Mike’s situation:

dramabananna @dramabananna The deck crew is one man down and Faye is still DEMANDING them to help three more than capable women to serve a freaking table of 5 people…She is the problem… #BelowDeckAdventure The deck crew is one man down and Faye is still DEMANDING them to help three more than capable women to serve a freaking table of 5 people…She is the problem…#BelowDeckAdventure

**Shantae*Shantae** @missshantae7 Is Lewis a crap leader? Definitely. Does Faye need to figure out how to manage the interior better? Right again. #BelowDeckAdventure Is Lewis a crap leader? Definitely. Does Faye need to figure out how to manage the interior better? Right again. #BelowDeckAdventure

Me @SportsChik15 I just can't with Faye on #belowdeckadventure anymore I just can't with Faye on #belowdeckadventure anymore

Michelle @MIchelle_3908 Faye was mad at Mike because he didn’t want her to wake up Nathan the night before and this not helping them was something to complain about to Lewis #BelowDeckAdventure Faye was mad at Mike because he didn’t want her to wake up Nathan the night before and this not helping them was something to complain about to Lewis #BelowDeckAdventure

dramabananna @dramabananna Faye is demanding people from the deck crew to help them but Oriana is sleeping! Don’t send your own team to go to sleep if you are gonna need them.. Don’t depend on others and then get mad when it’s your lack of organization skills… #BelowDeckAdventure Faye is demanding people from the deck crew to help them but Oriana is sleeping! Don’t send your own team to go to sleep if you are gonna need them.. Don’t depend on others and then get mad when it’s your lack of organization skills…#BelowDeckAdventure https://t.co/emh63PsbYM

Fans also shared their opinion on Faye flirting with new deckhand Seth. He arrived on the yacht in episode 7.

dramabananna @dramabananna Faye to Lewis when the new deckhand arrived… #belowdeckadventure Faye to Lewis when the new deckhand arrived… #belowdeckadventure https://t.co/j1EOIkydGY

For those unaware, the deck team lost a member when Captain Kerry Titheradge fired deckhand Kyle Dickard at the start of the season. In Episode 7, the team welcomed a new deckhand, Seth.

Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 7 recap

Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 7 started with Nathan Morley falling down the stairs. Although he felt pain, the injury was not severe.

The next day, charter guest Heather Gay and her friends bid farewell to Captain Kerry and his team. She gave a whopping tip of $24,000 before leaving.

After the tip meeting, new deckhand Seth joined the cast of Below Deck Adventure season 1. As soon as he arrived, Faye started flirting with him. Towards the end of the episode, Seth also confessed that he was attracted to Faye.

The title of Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 7 was Aye Aye, Captain Deckhand, and its official synopsis read:

“In the aftermath of Nathan’s fall down the stairs, Lewis and Capt. Kerry worry they’ll be down yet another deckhand as they await the arrival of a new crew member. During service, the interior team continues its ongoing battle with the exterior when Mike misses a walkie call to help carry plates to the table.”

It further stated:

“Primary charter guest Heather Gay and friends request a fire and ice theme for their final dinner, prompting Jess to experiment with a dessert she’s never made before, leaving her stressed. Communication issues cause problems on deck for Lewis just as his new deckhand – a former captain – arrives and starts assessing the team. Faye sets her sights on the new guy. A crew night out in Alesund ends with a one-cabin cuddle party.”

In the upcoming episode, a feud between chef Jess and chief stew Faye will take place. A preview showed that the chef would take the matter to the captain.

Below Deck Adventure season 1 airs new episodes every Tuesday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

