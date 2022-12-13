What time will Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 7 air on Bravo? Plot, release date and more details explored

Last week, Below Deck Adventure season 1 welcomed The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) star Heather Gay and her friends as charter guests on Captain Kerry Titheradge’s yacht.

The guests will continue to appear in the next episode as well. Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 7 will air on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET on Bravo.

In addition to captain Kerry, the reality TV show also stars chef Jessica Condy, chief stew Faye Clark, stew Oriana Schneps, stew Kasie Faddah, bosun Lewis Lupton, and his deckhands Michael Gilman and Nathan Morely.

The previous episode ended on a cliffhanger when Nathan fell down the stairs. Viewers will find out in the upcoming episode whether the deckhand leaves or stays on the boat.

What to expect from the new episode of Below Deck Adventure?

Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 7 will feature fun elements with guests as well as tension among the deck team members.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 7, titled Aye, Aye, Captain Deckhand, reads:

“The battle between the teams continues when Mike misses a call; Jess experiments with a dessert she's never made before; communication issues cause problems on deck for Lewis just as his new deckhand arrives; Faye sets her sights on the new guy.”

In a preview, captain Kerry was seen upset with bosun Lewis Lupton after the two had communication issues while parking the yacht. Lewis was apparently using the walkie-talkie the wrong way. After Nathan advised him on how to use the device properly, the bosun seemed annoyed at him.

Lewis felt that it was not the right time to tell the bosun how to use a walkie-talkie. Fortunately, things were under control and nobody got hurt. Tensions seemed to rise between the deckhands as well as between the deck and interior teams.

The new episode will also feature Heather Gay and her friends enjoying a unique dessert, which will be a part of Jess’ culinary experiments.

In the previous episode, the yacht was boarded by RHOSLC star Heather Gay as the primary charter guest. She was accompanied by co-star Angie Harrington and her husband Chris Harrington, who made headlines on RHOSLC for admitting to creating a fake Instagram account titled shahxposed.

Other friends who joined Heather on Below Deck Adventure included beauty curator Laura Armstrong, her businessman husband Carl Coward, event planner Meggan Pingree, and primary charter guest’s close pals Shane Welch and his partner Ben.

As soon as they boarded the yacht, Heather praised all the crew members for being good-looking, especially the captain. In an interview with Bravo, she shared her experience on the yacht.

Heather said:

“Going on Below Deck [Adventure] as primary charter guest was an experience that I never thought I had. It was luxury from head to toe and all the time treated as VIP, and I had my best friends on a yacht in Norway. It was unbelievable.”

The charter guests enjoyed adventurous sports/outdoor activities in the previous episode. In the upcoming episode, they will say goodbye to the crew.

Below Deck Adventure airs new episodes every Tuesday on Bravo at 9:00 PM ET. All new episodes of the show also air on Bravo’s site and Peacock the following day, i.e., Wednesdays. Those who don’t have the channel can watch the episodes via live streaming channels, including YouTube TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, and Fubo TV.

