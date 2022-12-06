What time will Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 6 air on Bravo? Real Housewives’ Heather Gay boards yacht and more

Bravo will air a new episode of Below Deck Adventure season 1 on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. In episode 6, crew members will welcome RHOSLC (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City) star Heather Gay as their charter guest. The synopsis of the new episode, titled (The Real) Yacht-Wives of Norway, reads:

“While on anchor watch, Nathan goes to bed before handing the shift over, leaving the boat unattended; in the galley, Oriana struggles to keep up with the pace of breakfast; a misstep leaves the exterior at risk of losing yet another deckhand.”

The new episode also promises new adventurous activities and new drama among the crew aboard the superyacht Mercury.

Real Housewives’ Heather Gay joins Below Deck Adventure as charter guest

The position of Kyle Dickard, who was fired, is yet to be filled, and the shortage of a crew member is taking a toll on the rest of the crew. In the new episode of Below Deck Adventure, Nathan goes off to sleep, leaving the boat unattended, which lands him in trouble the next day.

Despite all the issues, the crew welcome the new charter guest, Heather Gay, onboard.

Heather is trading Utah for Norway on Tuesday's episode of Below Deck Adventure. Reality star Heather will be aboard the yacht along with her friends and another familiar face, Angie Harrington. They will waste no time before jumping into action.

In the new episode of Below Deck Adventure, Heather goes zip lining along with a few of the yachties, including deckhand Nathan Morley, who volunteers to go first. He even goes on to boldly declare:

"You only live once, right?"

Heather is more than excited for the try the activity. She tells Jakub, the group's adventure guide, that she likes to live on the edge so she will go "the fastest, craziest way" that she can. As she stands by her words, after ziplining, she says that death doesn't seem as scary anymore.

Heather and company will also spend quality time in the hot tub as well.

Captain Kerry previously spoke about Heather's time on the yacht. He told The Daily Dish, that it was pretty cool to have a Real Housewife star aboard. He said that there was a period of time when the crew's morale was low but with Heather and her energy, things seemed to get better.

Chief Stew Faye Clark also heaped praise on Heather and told the outlet that they since they clicked very well, she made sure to plan a trip to Salt Lake City to visit Heather. Faye added:

"Her friends and her were so lovely, and I think that says a lot about a person. They’ve all stayed in touch with me."

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino was also a charter guest on the Below Deck franchise. She boarded the yacht Valor with her then-boyfriend Andy Bohn in Season 7 of Below Deck.

Below Deck Adventure is part of the growing yachting franchise, which includes Below Deck and its initial spin-off Below Deck Mediterranean. In Below Deck Adventure, the crew and charter guests get the opportunity to perform many outdoor activities including parasailing, rock climbing, and horseback riding.

Tune in on Tuesday on Bravo to watch the new episode of Below Deck Adventure. The show can also be viewed the next day on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes