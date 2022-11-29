What time will Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 5 air on Bravo? Captain Kerry on chef duty and more

Below Deck Adventure season 1 is all set to air another dramatic episode on Tuesday, November 29, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

The latest installment of the Bravo franchise features a whole new set of cast members sailing through Norway and managing charter guests, while also dealing with relationships, scandals, conflicts and arguments throughout the course of the episode, keeping viewers hooked.

Cast members, which include Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, chief stew Faye Clark, stews Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah, bosun Lewis Lupton, deckhands Michael Gilman and Nathan Morely are aboard the yacht Mercury as viewers get to witness a significant amount of drama this season.

The show’s press release reads as:

"Bravo takes viewers beyond the deck and off the yacht in the latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated franchise as passengers paraglide, explore caves and take extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords. The series features thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits for an unforgettable experience along the picturesque landscapes rich in Vikings history."

What can you expect from Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 5?

This week's episode of Below Deck Adventure will see the cast and crew aboard Mercury deal with conflicts, relationships, and connections while managing charter guests.

The crew on the show were seen struggling the past few episodes to get things in order, enabling Captain Kerry to take charge of the situation. With more complications arising in the upcoming weeks, viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Adventure's episode 5, titled Under The Bubbles, reads as:

"After Jess burns herself, Captain Kerry lends a hand to prepare a five-star picnic for the guests' excursion; Nathan leads guests on an epic biking adventure; Lewis faces the pressure of being a man down for another charter."

As per a few preview clips released by the Bravo show on their social media, Captain Kerry took up the job of butchering the kitchens alongside chef Jess, who was seen guiding him about the menu for the day. As viewers are set to witness this special surpsie, the Below Deck Adventure Captain said in a confessional:

"As a Captain, you got to be ready to put in on all jobs on the boat. When I was in my early twenties, I ran a dive boat that was offshore. And the dive crew was supposed to do the cooking and they were too busy, so I did it."

When a producer of Below Deck Adventure asked if the guests liked his food, the Captain jokingly responded by saying that they "lost a lot of weight." As per another clip on social media, Nathan was seen leading the charter guests on an interesting cycling activity. Guests could be seen enjoying their best as the crew cheered them on.

Meanwhile, Oriana was seen getting intimate with Lewis in the bathtub, with the latter mentioning that things were escalating quickly between them and that there was a lot going on "under the bubbles" that people couldn't see. On the other hand, Below Deck Adventure castmates Faye and Kasie were seen having issues with Oriana.

As more problems cropped up in the charter, Faye complained to Kasie about Oriana going behind her back to Lewis to discuss important updates. Kasie also echoed the sentiment and stated that the fellow stew was very "calculative and thirsty for power."

The first installment of Below Deck Adventure has seen a lot of drama since the premiere episode. As the season progresses, the cast members will be seen getting into more complicated dynamics, dealing with issues on the charter and more as they try and navigate the demanding situations on board.

Don't forget to tune in to the brand new episode this Tuesday, November 29, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

