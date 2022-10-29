Who is Michael Gilman from Below Deck Adventure? Long Island resident chose life at sea over computer science studies

Bravo’s Below Deck Adventure is an addition to the Below Deck franchise. The new show is all set to air on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET.

Joining the cast of Below Deck Adventure Season 1, Michael Gilman will be part of the deck crew, led by bosun Lewis Lupton. The reality TV show is Michael’s first experience on camera and also his first time working on a motor yacht.

Hailing from Long Island, the deckhand was supposed to pursue computer science studies. But his bio on the Bravo site stated that he chose life at sea over computer science.

The profile reads:

“A resident of Long Island, Mike Gilman ditched his computer science studies for a life at sea. As a green deckhand with experience working on commercial vessels, Mike arrives to Mercury eager to learn the world of yachting.”

Below Deck Adventure's Michael Gilman is a merchant mariner

Michael Gilman didn’t pursue his career towards yachting from the beginning. He is a merchant mariner who received training as the chief supply officer and platoon commander at the State University of New York Maritime College.

According to his LinkedIn page, Michael is currently the third mate in the International Organization of Masters, Mates and Pilots. He holds “Unlimited 3rd Mate’s License” from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Michael's work experience also includes:

Customer service representative at Brinco Mechanical Management Services,

Sports and parties coordinator at the Long Island Sports Complex

ine cook and prep cook at the University at Buffalo Campus Dining and Shops.

His LinkedIn bio description reads:

“A driven, ambitious and dedicated recent Magna Cum Laude graduate of SUNY Maritime College, holding an Unlimited Tonnage 3rd mate License from the US Coast Guard.”

Going by his Instagram, Michael likes to travel and spend time with friends. Will he mingle with the Below Deck Adventure cast? Only time will tell.

Whether he makes friends on the yacht or not, he will definitely face difficulties fulfilling his duties. Michael’s Bravo profile hints at his struggle on the show. It reads:

“While he loves the water and travel, he struggles to keep up with the demands of a motor yacht. With pressure from his deck team and cross-department drama, Mike must decide if the “white boat” life is made for him.”

Even the show’s preview showed Michael struggling to keep up with the work load and pressure.

Below Deck Adventure Season 1 release date and cast

Below Deck Adventure will introduce new faces to Bravo fans. The show will feature Captain Kerry Titheradge and his crew, including chef Jessica Condy, bosun Lewis Lupton, and chief stew Faye Clarke. The other cast members are two stews, Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps, and three deckhands: Michael Gilman, Nathan Morely, and Kyle Dickard.

The official synopsis of Season 1 reads:

“Bravo takes viewers beyond the deck and off the yacht in the latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated franchise as passengers paraglide, explore caves and take extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords.”

Below Deck Adventure Season 1 Episode 1 will air on Bravo on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET. Viewers can also watch the show on the network’s website the following day. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various live streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, and DirecTV Stream.

New episodes of Below Deck Adventure will be released every Tuesday on Bravo.

