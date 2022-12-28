"He needs to be replaced": Fans slam bosun Lewis for his mismanagement on Below Deck Adventure

Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members managing a new set of charter guests and diligently reporting to their duties while also navigating issues amongst them, personal relationships, romantic connections and much more, creating drama and keeping viewers hooked to their screens.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Adventure, Lewis' mismanagement on the boat frustrated his fellow team members as well as the viewers. One fan tweeted:

Cast members of the hit Bravo series include Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, chief stew Faye Clark, stews Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah, bosun Lewis Lupton, deckhands Michael Gilman and Nathan Morely. New deckhand Seth Jacobson joined Lewis' team as of last week's episode.

Crew members have issues with Lewis on Below Deck Adventure

On tonight's episode of Below Deck Adventure, new deckhand Seth was ready for a brand new day as him and the rest of the crew had to welcome a new set of charter guests. Ahead of sorting out preference sheets, planning outdoor events and themed parties, they had to prepare the yacht and clean the same to ensure the guests enter a fresh new space.

The previous night, the cast members had a great time at a restaurant where they officially welcomed the new deckhand and had some fun time. After a good night's sleep, they had to report to their duties in the morning. The new dekhand waited for orders from his team leader, bosun Lewis, however he found no personal ones but only a text message.

Lewis sent his fellow Below Deck Adventure dekhands a whatsapp message with the duties for the day. As fellow teammates Michael and Nathan confirmed they were getting the message, Seth joined them only to find out that Lewis had sent only a text message and there wasn't going to be any meeting to discuss the job for the day,

Seth was shocked with Lewis' work ethic and in a confessional, expressed his surprise at how the bosun was running the season's charter with only text messages and not having conversations with his teammates. The new deckhand also felt that he should have had a personal orientation, considering he had only joined a day ago and still didn't know where everything was.

In the previous episode of Below Deck Adventure, Seth had discussed Lewis' way of working with chief stew Faye, who warned him that the bosun didn't know how to lead the team and didn't have enough control over his deckhands, a complaint that Faye had towards Lewis since the premiere.

Later on in this week's episode, Faye wanted the deckhands' help to sort out the guests luggage, but she had to repeat the announcement thrice and go to the deckhands personally to ask for help, which frustrated her. As they were getting ready to serve the guests, Michael had difficulty connecting with his bosun on the preparation materials.

By the end of the Below Deck Adventure, Faye and Lewis got together for a meeting where the former advised the bosun to have a variety of games and not just an obstacle course like he suggested. He was frustrated as he felt that the chief stew was pushing him too much. He also suggested that the entire crew be outside helping them set things up.

Fans react to Lewis behavior on Below Deck Adventure

Fans took to social media and slammed Lewis for his mismanagement. Check out what they have to say.

pinsleric @pinsleric Lewis has no excuses now for his deck crew being useless. #belowdeckadventure Lewis has no excuses now for his deck crew being useless. #belowdeckadventure

Jessica @Jessica65481190 STOP, a what's app chat of the workload?? How tf did Lewis get into this position? @capthlr would have given these dude a one way ticket home VERY quickly. #belowdeckadventure STOP, a what's app chat of the workload?? How tf did Lewis get into this position? @capthlr would have given these dude a one way ticket home VERY quickly. #belowdeckadventure

#BelowDeckAdventure @BravoTV "Is this how Lewis has been running the boat the entire season?" "Is this how Lewis has been running the boat the entire season?"#BelowDeckAdventure @BravoTV https://t.co/2IMlwvInhq

#BelowDeckAdventure Oh I forgot how much I'm looking forward to the new deckie giving shade to Lewis for his management style! Oh I forgot how much I'm looking forward to the new deckie giving shade to Lewis for his management style!#BelowDeckAdventure

Jessica @Jessica65481190 I can't be the only one who thinks we need to immediately dump Lewis as the boson, and plop Seth right on it his spot, right?? #belowdeckadventure I can't be the only one who thinks we need to immediately dump Lewis as the boson, and plop Seth right on it his spot, right?? #belowdeckadventure

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 Idk...Lewis is def not the best bosun. In fact, the deck crew are all slackers. Except for maybe this new guy. I like him. #BelowDeckAdventure Idk...Lewis is def not the best bosun. In fact, the deck crew are all slackers. Except for maybe this new guy. I like him. #BelowDeckAdventure

Echo @EchoDoesRadio Lewis’ lack of leadership is affecting everyone at this point. It’s wild to watch. #BelowDeckAdventure Lewis’ lack of leadership is affecting everyone at this point. It’s wild to watch. #BelowDeckAdventure

KARRIE @JMO102324 #BelowDeckAdventure Lewis is the worst Bosun. These guys should be helping Interior Lewis is the worst Bosun. These guys should be helping Interior 😬😬 #BelowDeckAdventure

Jessica @Jessica65481190 Lewis does just enough to get by. He doesn't want to do a single extra thing. He's lazy, so he's bothered when Faye, who wants to make it extra asks him for anything. #belowdeckadventure Lewis does just enough to get by. He doesn't want to do a single extra thing. He's lazy, so he's bothered when Faye, who wants to make it extra asks him for anything. #belowdeckadventure

What.Does.The.Nanny.Do. @jenm1015 I think the common weak link in all the depts is Lewis. He makes bad, self-serving decisions #belowdeckadventure I think the common weak link in all the depts is Lewis. He makes bad, self-serving decisions #belowdeckadventure

Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure has been extremely popular amongst viewers. As the season progresses, the crew will be seen managing more issues and conflicts as they try to work together to manage the charter guests. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what more is to come this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Below Deck Adventure next Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

