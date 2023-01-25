"Jess is beyond ridiculous": Fans slam chef Jess for her lack of duty on Below Deck Adventure

Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode saw the cast members diligently reporting to their duties and managing their charter guests, while also engaging in drama as issues between them arise with every episode. New leadership, existing mismanagement, and more dynamics create a lot of conflicts.
On this week's episode of Below Deck Adventure, guests were left asking for lunch after their adventure. Chef Jess refused to prepare food for the guests during the adventure, so Faye had to make do with some snacks. However, the guests were hungry and wanted lunch. Fans were left frustrated with chef Jess' behavior as it was her duty to serve guests. One tweeted:
Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off series has been extremely well-received by the audience who have followed the cast members' journey since its premiere. Crew members include Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, Chief Stew Faye Clark, Stews Oriana Schneps, and Kasie Faddah, Bosun Lewis Lupton, and Deckhands Michael Gilman, Nathan Morely and lead deckhand Seth Jacobson.
Chef Jess fails to make lunch for the guests on Below Deck Adventure
Tonight's episode of Below Deck Adventure began with the cast members getting ready for another day of managing their guests. The crew had arranged a day of horseback riding for the guests. At the beginning of the episode, chef Jess and chief stew Faye got into an argument over the preparation of snacks.
While the chief stew argued that the guests would need to eat after a long day of adventure. However, Jess explained that she had to make lunch and refused to make snacks for the guests. She instead was busy preparing some pizza for the guests to have before instead of making some lunch for them to have after the horseback riding activity. This led to Faye preparing some cheese, fruits, crackers and other chips for them.
Soon on the Below Deck Adventure episode, the guests had some fun time with horseback riding while the crew asked Jess when dinner would be ready for the guests. The cast had to communicate so that the food would be ready when the guests arrived. However, the chef wasn't ready to tell the exact time.
As the guests finished their horseback adventure and reached the picnic spot, Faye prepared snacks for them. However, the guests wanted their lunch and asked the chief stew for the same. But the lunch that chef Jess made was given to fellow crew members Lewis and Kasie. Faye, on the other hand, didn't have any lunch to serve the guests and the group were left hungry.
When the Below Deck Adventure guests returned, they had a few drinks, cocktails and some hot chocolate to warm up. When Jess asked the chief stew how the guests liked the adventure and what they had for food, the duo got into another argument. Faye explained that the guests needed food but the chef didn't provide them with one. This frustrated the latter, who went on to complain to Captain Kerry about Faye's behavior.
Fans disappointed with chef Jess' behavior on Below Deck Adventure
Fans took to social media and slammed chef Jess for not making lunch for guests to have after their activity.
This season of Below Deck Adventure has been an interesting watch so far. With tensions this high this week, drama is only about to increase in the upcoming episodes as cast members get into more complications while dealing with all their conflicts. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them.
