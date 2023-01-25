"Jess is beyond ridiculous": Fans slam chef Jess for her lack of duty on Below Deck Adventure

Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode saw the cast members diligently reporting to their duties and managing their charter guests, while also engaging in drama as issues between them arise with every episode. New leadership, existing mismanagement, and more dynamics create a lot of conflicts.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Adventure, guests were left asking for lunch after their adventure. Chef Jess refused to prepare food for the guests during the adventure, so Faye had to make do with some snacks. However, the guests were hungry and wanted lunch. Fans were left frustrated with chef Jess' behavior as it was her duty to serve guests. One tweeted:

Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off series has been extremely well-received by the audience who have followed the cast members' journey since its premiere. Crew members include Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, Chief Stew Faye Clark, Stews Oriana Schneps, and Kasie Faddah, Bosun Lewis Lupton, and Deckhands Michael Gilman, Nathan Morely and lead deckhand Seth Jacobson.

Chef Jess fails to make lunch for the guests on Below Deck Adventure

Tonight's episode of Below Deck Adventure began with the cast members getting ready for another day of managing their guests. The crew had arranged a day of horseback riding for the guests. At the beginning of the episode, chef Jess and chief stew Faye got into an argument over the preparation of snacks.

While the chief stew argued that the guests would need to eat after a long day of adventure. However, Jess explained that she had to make lunch and refused to make snacks for the guests. She instead was busy preparing some pizza for the guests to have before instead of making some lunch for them to have after the horseback riding activity. This led to Faye preparing some cheese, fruits, crackers and other chips for them.

Soon on the Below Deck Adventure episode, the guests had some fun time with horseback riding while the crew asked Jess when dinner would be ready for the guests. The cast had to communicate so that the food would be ready when the guests arrived. However, the chef wasn't ready to tell the exact time.

As the guests finished their horseback adventure and reached the picnic spot, Faye prepared snacks for them. However, the guests wanted their lunch and asked the chief stew for the same. But the lunch that chef Jess made was given to fellow crew members Lewis and Kasie. Faye, on the other hand, didn't have any lunch to serve the guests and the group were left hungry.

When the Below Deck Adventure guests returned, they had a few drinks, cocktails and some hot chocolate to warm up. When Jess asked the chief stew how the guests liked the adventure and what they had for food, the duo got into another argument. Faye explained that the guests needed food but the chef didn't provide them with one. This frustrated the latter, who went on to complain to Captain Kerry about Faye's behavior.

Fans disappointed with chef Jess' behavior on Below Deck Adventure

Fans took to social media and slammed chef Jess for not making lunch for guests to have after their activity. Check out what they have to say.

jax ☘️ @jaxbra



#belowdeckadventure why does Jess have to be so negative about EVERYTHING why does Jess have to be so negative about EVERYTHING #belowdeckadventure

Jamaicanripeplantain 🇯🇲 @sweetjarose So Jess didnt make the guests breakfast? What a lousy charter #BelowDeckadventure So Jess didnt make the guests breakfast? What a lousy charter #BelowDeckadventure

Droo @droosion I was liking Jess so much until these last couple eps. Like she was up there with my fave #BelowDeck chefs. Disappointing. #belowdeckadventure I was liking Jess so much until these last couple eps. Like she was up there with my fave #BelowDeck chefs. Disappointing. #belowdeckadventure https://t.co/B8Mzz02itO

ramona's plunger @__sorrry If only the Chef could be bothered to Chef #BelowDeckAdventure If only the Chef could be bothered to Chef #BelowDeckAdventure

Desiree @dezireme2 Thank God Faye had snacks for the guests #BelowDeckAdventure Thank God Faye had snacks for the guests #BelowDeckAdventure

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss Jess is a lazy miserable chef. She thinks the guests should revolve around her wants. She has zero consideration for anyone #BelowDeckAdventure Jess is a lazy miserable chef. She thinks the guests should revolve around her wants. She has zero consideration for anyone #BelowDeckAdventure

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



#BelowDeckAdventure @BravoTV Jess just gave the crew the meal she made for the guests' lunch. 🥩 Jess just gave the crew the meal she made for the guests' lunch. 🥩#BelowDeckAdventure @BravoTV https://t.co/cueNQIThpU

Stingray @Stingrayomega #BelowDeckAdventure

No excuse for Jess treating Faye with such disrespect….

Jess definitely needs to leave the industry if she is so unhappy

Misery loves company

Faye doesn’t want to keep your company. No excuse for Jess treating Faye with such disrespect….Jess definitely needs to leave the industry if she is so unhappyMisery loves companyFaye doesn’t want to keep your company. #BelowDeckAdventure No excuse for Jess treating Faye with such disrespect….Jess definitely needs to leave the industry if she is so unhappyMisery loves companyFaye doesn’t want to keep your company. https://t.co/R94c6PV212

lilmssunshine761 @lilmssunshine76 #belowdeckadventure This chef is a piece of work #belowdeckadventure This chef is a piece of work

Somebody’s Auntie @Nesha_Pee Chef Jess said “I really love cooking and getting paid to do what I love” but when it’s time to cook she’s complaining #belowdeckadventure Chef Jess said “I really love cooking and getting paid to do what I love” but when it’s time to cook she’s complaining #belowdeckadventure

Fi TV @Fi_TV_ #byejess Not only is Jess a buzzkill, she has no personality. If you were going to have a bad attitude, have some personality at least! #belowdeckadventure Not only is Jess a buzzkill, she has no personality. If you were going to have a bad attitude, have some personality at least! #belowdeckadventure #byejess

Poppy Poppins. @PopCultureBits #belowdeckadventure Is Jess ok - like WTF??. Faye asked her to fix something so they’d have something to eat but settled on the charcuterie and she laughing about it like it doesn’t affect the tip - when you start playing with my money - it’s time 4 Capt 2 know #BelowDeck Is Jess ok - like WTF??. Faye asked her to fix something so they’d have something to eat but settled on the charcuterie and she laughing about it like it doesn’t affect the tip - when you start playing with my money - it’s time 4 Capt 2 know #BelowDeck #belowdeckadventure

This season of Below Deck Adventure has been an interesting watch so far. With tensions this high this week, drama is only about to increase in the upcoming episodes as cast members get into more complications while dealing with all their conflicts. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Below Deck Adventure next Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

