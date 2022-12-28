"Thankfully it all turned out well": Fans react as chef Jess gets frustrated with crew over dinner on Below Deck Adventure

Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured the cast members managing their charter guests onboard the super yacht Mercury, while also navigating issues between the crew members, dealing with romantic connections, and conflicts and confrontations, creating significant drama throughout the course of the episode.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Adventure, chef Jess was frustrated with Oriana and Faye for their lack of communication. Her frustration didn't sit well with her fellow teammates as well as Captain Kerry, who was asked to leave after he offered to pitch in and help. Jess, however, apologized to the captain for her behavior. Fans had varied reactions to the situation. One tweeted:

SandyInTexas 😷 @8sandy8 Embarrassed for Jess that she had to swap the dishes that were served wrong by the stews. 🤔 I’m glad that Capt. Kerry credited her for [probably] having a valid reason to be short with him. Thankfully it all turned out well. #BelowDeckAdventure Embarrassed for Jess that she had to swap the dishes that were served wrong by the stews. 🤔 I’m glad that Capt. Kerry credited her for [probably] having a valid reason to be short with him. Thankfully it all turned out well. #BelowDeckAdventure

Cast members of the hit Bravo series include Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, chief stew Faye Clark, stews Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah, bosun Lewis Lupton, deckhands Michael Gilman, Nathan Morely, and the newest member, deckhand Seth Jacobson, who joined the team on last week's episode.

Chef Jess gets frustrated with team members on Below Deck Adventure

On tonight's episode of Below Deck Adventure, the crew were preparing for the arrival of new charter guests. While some members were quick to report to their duties, others struggled managing their team members and had to sort out several issues, causing a significant amount of drama throughout the course of the episode.

Ahead of the guests' arrival, Captain Kerry assembled the crew members and discussed the preference sheets that the guests had sent over. As they were having conversations, the cast decided to do an obstacle course and have themed parties for the guests to feel welcome and also create food adhering to the preference sheet. The crew then got to work to ensure the best possible service for the new charter guests.

As the guests arrived on the Below Deck Adventure episode, the crew reported on their duties. While chief stew Faye gave them a tour of the yacht, chef Jess began cooking the food as per the preference sheet. The latter felt that her team members didn't communicate with her about the status of the guests, which hindered her from cooking fresh food.

In a confessional, Jess said:

"Yeah I'll be sweet and kind and lovely. But there will be the "Gordon Ramsay moments" when there's lack of communication and I feel like pushed into a corner. And then I can kind of get, like, a little bit snappy."

Throughout the course of cooking dinner, chef Jess' frustration left her fellow teammates Oriana and Faye upset. While serving dinner, the chef clearly explained that one of the guests didn't eat scallops and the other was a pescetarian (one who doesn't eat meat but eats fish).

However, the Below Deck Adventure cast members Oriana and Faye kept serving the wrong plates to the guests, leaving chef Jess frustrated. The latter then ratted out the faults of the crew to the guests, leaving the two teammates upset. Later on, when Captain Kerry pitched in to help, the chef asked him to leave.

By the end of the episode, chef Jess realized that she was frustrated and apologized to Captain Kerry for her behavior.

Fans react to chef Jess behavior on Below Deck Adventure

Fans took to social media to comment on the incident. While some felt that chef Jess shouldn't have ratted out her fellow teammates in front of the guests, others applauded her for taking accountability and apologizing to the Captain.

Geraldine @CountessGPS Jess has been saying all season she needs more communication from the stews about when guests are seated and ready for food. Why doesn’t Faye communicate more #BelowDeckAdventure Jess has been saying all season she needs more communication from the stews about when guests are seated and ready for food. Why doesn’t Faye communicate more #BelowDeckAdventure

Geraldine @CountessGPS It’s messed up of Jess to speak poorly of the stews to the guests, she also has a point that the stews didn’t know what guests get what plates #BelowDeckAdventure It’s messed up of Jess to speak poorly of the stews to the guests, she also has a point that the stews didn’t know what guests get what plates #BelowDeckAdventure

#BelowDeckAdventure I'm appalled with Jess' behavior. Exactly why you never hire an egomaniac. She's beyond... I'm appalled with Jess' behavior. Exactly why you never hire an egomaniac. She's beyond...#BelowDeckAdventure

Echo @EchoDoesRadio I, too, am trying to figure out which is the real Jess. Oriana has a point there. #BelowDeckAdventure I, too, am trying to figure out which is the real Jess. Oriana has a point there. #BelowDeckAdventure

Echo @EchoDoesRadio I’m glad Jess had enough professionalism and self-awareness to apologize to Capt. I wish she would take that calmer approach with Faye #BelowDeckAdventure I’m glad Jess had enough professionalism and self-awareness to apologize to Capt. I wish she would take that calmer approach with Faye #BelowDeckAdventure

Priscilla Eliza @PrisEliza Love that Jess took accountability. Others can definitely learn from that #BelowDeckAdventure Love that Jess took accountability. Others can definitely learn from that #BelowDeckAdventure

Priscilla Eliza @PrisEliza Although Jess was correct in that she studied the preference sheets, she went about it the wrong way in front of the guests…however yes there were allergies and stuff to take note of so yes move the plates to the correct people #BelowDeckAdventure Although Jess was correct in that she studied the preference sheets, she went about it the wrong way in front of the guests…however yes there were allergies and stuff to take note of so yes move the plates to the correct people #BelowDeckAdventure

Michelle @IndyGirl87 At least Jess is taking ownership of poor behavior. That's mature & the right thing to do. #belowdeckadventure At least Jess is taking ownership of poor behavior. That's mature & the right thing to do. #belowdeckadventure https://t.co/Wu4swHWNJH

Somebody’s Auntie @Nesha_Pee Love the accountability Jess. Didn’t like you simultaneously throwing interior under the bus. #belowdeckadventure Love the accountability Jess. Didn’t like you simultaneously throwing interior under the bus. #belowdeckadventure

𝕯𝖊𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖊 @MissDebbieR #BelowDeckAdventure Jess it's not what you said was wrong, it's you aired it in front of guests Jess it's not what you said was wrong, it's you aired it in front of guests ❌ #BelowDeckAdventure

Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the season progresses, the cast members will explore a lot more dynamics in the upcoming weeks, causing a lot of tension. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what more is to come this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Below Deck Adventure next Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

