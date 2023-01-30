Who is Tyler Walker from Below Deck season 10? New deck stew is Camille Lamb’s replacement

Below Deck season 10 is all set to welcome a new deck stew, Tyler Walker. He will take the place of Camille Lamb, who was recently fired.

In the previous episode, Captain Sandy Yawn let Camille go after the latter failed to work as a team. Plus, her rude behavior and attitude was the major reason why the captain fired her.

In episode 10 of Below Deck season 10, Sandy will inform the crew members that a new deck stew will join the yacht, St. Davis.

Chief Stew Fraser Olender is quite happy with the new joinee as he said in a confessional:

“Thank God! I desperately need another stew. I know a couple of boats he's worked on and Tyler definitely has more experience than both girls combined and that fills me with confidence. I'm feeling hopeful.”

The sneak peek video of the new episode ended with Tyler arriving via motorboat to the yacht.

Tyler Walker is a 24-year-old steward from South Africa

Bravo has not yet uploaded Tyler Walker’s official bio on the site. As per reports, he is a 24-year-old steward with experience working on yachts.

The new cast member's Instagram posts make it evident that he is a nature lover who enjoys surfing, partying, and yachting.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he hails from Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, South Africa. While his job profile states that he is a motor yacht steward, he has activated the “open to work” segment for “Butler and Estate Manager roles.” A tagged Instagram post of the deck stew showed that he got his butler training from SABA - International Butler Academy, South Africa.

On LinkedIn, his past experiences didn’t include St. Davis from Below Deck but have mentioned other motor yachts, such as Formosa and Rahil.

According to his resume, as shown on Below Deck, he has worked as a third stew, a second stew, and even a head of housekeeping. His yachting job has taken him around the world to places including Costa Rica, the Bahamas, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

In a preview for episode 10, Captain Sandy called chief stew Fraser Olender and bosun Ross McHarg into her cabin and informed them about Tyler joining the team as deck stew.

While the team heads were happy reading Tyler’s resume, Sandy asked the two to discuss among themselves the new joinee’s duties and requested them to not put him in the laundry business.

The interior team, consisting of stews Alissa Humber and Hayley De Sola Pinto, were excited about the new deck stew. In the preview clip, they were seen praying and hoping for Tyler to not be like Camille.

Why was Camille Lamb fired from Below Deck?

Since the premiere episode of Below Deck season 10, deck stew Camille Lamb was seen being rude to her colleagues, especially Alissa Humber. Until last week’s episode, the two were constantly seen getting involved in heated arguments.

It wasn't just Alissa, but chief stew Fraser and chef Rachel Hargrove were also disappointed with Camille’s work. When Captain Sandy joined the team after Captain Lee Rosbach went on a break due to a health condition, she noticed Camille’s unprofessional behavior towards her teammates.

After multiple conversations and warnings, Captain Sandy decided to fire Camille in episode 9. The deck stew didn’t leave the boat quietly as she threw shade at the captain, Fraser, Ross, and chef Rachel before leaving.

Meanwhile, she has been replaced by a new deck stew, Taylor Walker, who is set to join the crew in Below Deck season 10 episode 10.

The upcoming episode will air on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes