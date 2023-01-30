Season 10 of Below Deck is all set to return with a brand new episode on Bravo this week, featuring crew members on duty for a charter.

The charter arrived on the boat in the previous episode just after Camille Lamb left. Captain Sandy Yawn fired the deck stew for her lack of professionalism and rude attitude. Camille behaved rudely towards the captain, chef Rachel Hargrove, chief stew Fraser Olender, and bosun Ross McHarg before packing her bags and leaving.

In the upcoming episode, Camille might join the crew during their dinner outing, leaving Alissa Hunter and others in shock. Below Deck season 10 episode 10 will air on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Chef Rachel Hargrove serves lunch late in Below Deck season 10 episode 10

A sneak peek of Below Deck season 10 episode 10 started with charter guests on the beach complaining about their lunch being late, with one of the guests commenting:

“I don’t know why they haven’t fed us.”

On the yacht, Rachel Hargrove was seen getting frustrated as the food preparation was taking a long time. The preview clip further showed the chef finally arriving at the beach to serve lunch to the guests, who earlier gave negative feedback for making a spicy dinner the previous night.

The description of the upcoming episode reads:

“The charter guests get hangry when the crew fails to provide food for them and Chef Rachel Hargrove is frustrated that Alissa Humber is too busy to answer her call. But, though they had a rough start with lunch, the guests end up being happy with the meal that Rachel prepares for them.”

Rachel already had an intense session with Captain Sandy where the latter requested her not to keep guests waiting after they were seated at the dining table. In the previous episode, the captain was seen being upset with Rachel for not improving her style of work.

Meanwhile, the chef was not happy with the lunch preparation, as shown in the Below Deck season 10 episode 10 sneak peek. In a confessional, she joked about the food as it was mostly prepared by adding beans. Rachel said:

“And that beans salads can go so for lunch in this catastrophe. We've got a pregnant lady who is hangry but I've got bean salad which the primary loves. Beans, beans The Musical Fruit the more you eat, the more you chewed, the more you toot, the better it feels, the beans beans every meal.”

The upcoming episode of the Bravo show will also show the chef putting a lot of pressure on herself to prepare a three-quarter meal for dinner for the charter guests.

More details about Below Deck season 10 episode 10

Titled Caribbean Gigolo, Below Deck season 10 episode 10 will feature the crew working hard and partying harder. After the charter, Captain Sandy will arrange a catamaran for the cast members so that they can explore St. Lucia.

The upcoming installment will also feature Ross McHarg stating that he and Katie Glaser broke up. In the sneak peek clip, however, it seems that Katie is not ready to agree with Ross about their relationship status.

Stew Alissa Humber, on the other hand, will be upset as she felt her colleagues were blaming her for Camille Lamb’s exit. Meanwhile, a new deck stew, Tyler Walker, will join the crew as a replacement for Camille.

While the group will be out for dinner, Ben Willoughby will bring his love interest Camille to the party. Only time will tell whether the dinner will be drama-free.

Below Deck season 10 airs new episodes every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

