"Put your walls up": Below Deck fans slam Katie for giving Ross another chance 

Below Deck season 10 episode 11, titled Fraz-zzled, aired on Bravo on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Ross revealed that he did not remember a lot of things from the previous night, but Katie, his love interest, did remember him walking hand-in-hand with Stewart Alissa. Katie was hurt by Ross' behavior after drinking and mentioned that her ex-boyfriend also cheated on her 3 years ago.

She did not want the same to happen once again, and thus decided not to give him another chance after the incident. When Ross tried to joke around with her, she did not respond. Ross also laughed and said that he just wanted one chance to get physically intimate with Katie and asked her to come to the Laz.

Katie asked Ross if he slept with Alissa. She also told him to pay more attention to his surroundings after being drunk. Ross accepted his mistake and was eventually forgiven for his actions.

Below Deck fans could not believe Katie would give Ross another chance despite the fact that he had flirted with another girl in front of her and the entire crew.

Teri Edelson @teriedelson #BelowDeck no Katie! Nooooo! You just told us you put your walls up and boom you just forgive him again! I can’t! #BelowDeck no Katie! Nooooo! You just told us you put your walls up and boom you just forgive him again! I can’t!

Below Deck fans slam Katie for forgiving Ross so quickly

In the previous episode, Ross was seen rubbing volcanic ash on Alissa's body. The two flirted with each other in front of the entire crew and this forced Katie to walk away.

Alissa even commented that Katie was not even Ross' girlfriend, adding that she is prettier than Katie.

Below Deck fans slammed Katie for taking Ross back so quickly and felt that she should not have given him another chance.

QueenBunnybean @middlefishnyc I just can’t with Ross & Katie seriously I’m about to throw up 🤮 #BelowDeck I just can’t with Ross & Katie seriously I’m about to throw up 🤮 #BelowDeck

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss Katie makes me fake vomit. Why does she take Ross seriously? Why argue with a drunk? Why bother to give him the silent treatment? Why get so serious so quickly with someone you barely know? Why is she on my tv screen? #BelowDeck Katie makes me fake vomit. Why does she take Ross seriously? Why argue with a drunk? Why bother to give him the silent treatment? Why get so serious so quickly with someone you barely know? Why is she on my tv screen? #BelowDeck

Jennifer Ramsey @genevive77 I knew Katie was going to start in on Alyssa, commiserating with Ben. Meanwhile, she forgives Ross like nothing and goes back to being the dumb doormat that she is. #BelowDeck I knew Katie was going to start in on Alyssa, commiserating with Ben. Meanwhile, she forgives Ross like nothing and goes back to being the dumb doormat that she is. #BelowDeck

Be Serious! 🇬🇾🏳️‍🌈 @TopherFrance Ross is 38 years old, his behaviour is absolutely embarassing and Katie really needs to have some self respect #BelowDeck Ross is 38 years old, his behaviour is absolutely embarassing and Katie really needs to have some self respect #BelowDeck https://t.co/7cgIEvafGc

discourse & bravo @bravo_discourse an accent doesn't mean a man is cute katie,,,,, darling,,,, love yourselfan accent doesn't mean a man is cute #belowdeck katie,,,,, darling,,,, love yourself 😭an accent doesn't mean a man is cute #belowdeck

Tracie @Tracieinga1 And there goes Katie following him in like a puppy. 🙄 #belowdeck And there goes Katie following him in like a puppy. 🙄 #belowdeck

What else happened on Below Deck season 10 episode 11?

Bravo's description of the episode read:

"Captain Sandy becomes increasingly annoyed and enlists Chef Rachel to help; Ross begs his way out of the doghouse once again; sparks fly as Tony reveals a hidden talent that captures the attention of newly divorced charter guests."

This week, new charter guests arrived on St. David for a one-day trip to celebrate their friend's divorce party. Alissa was asked to prepare a dry fruit tray for them, but she did not serve it when the guests arrived. She also took the help of the outer deck to take out the trash, which was right in front of her.

Captain Sandy praised the outer deck for their work and Alissa called her out for playing favorites. Captain Sandy also asked Fraser to start delegating more work to his team.

Fresh episodes of Below Deck air on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.

