"Red Flags!"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Nicole for giving Mahmoud another chance

By Bhavya Kamra
Modified Feb 06, 2023 10:24 IST
Nicole moves to Egypt to give Mahmoud a second chance (Image via TLC)
Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 aired on TLC this Sunday, February 5 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, fans met Nicole from California who was getting ready to meet her husband Mahmoud in Egypt. Nicole revealed that she left Mahmoud after being married to him for 11 months because of their cultural differences and explained at the time they were fighting every day over the restrictive lifestyle that Nicole had to accept being Mahmoud's wife.

Nicole said that her husband wanted to change everything about her and agreed to some of the changes that she should not have. Now, she is heading back to Egypt after nullifying her divorce to give her marriage a second change. She stated that she has “missed” Mahmoud and hopes that they can work through their differences in lifestyle.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans did not think that it was a good idea for Nicole to give her husband another chance, despite knowing that they have very big cultural differences.

Every Time I See A YT Woman Getting With A Man Of Color Let Alone Someone With Big Cultural Differences + Very Religious I See Red Flags! Nicole & Mahmoud Chile Please #90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance https://t.co/OTzQk8h9De

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans don't think Nicole should go back to Egypt

Nicole married Mahmoud without telling anyone at her home. She was a fashion student but had to give up her flashy clothes and cover her body entirely. Mahmoud was also upset with Nicole for wearing very tight clothes.

She explained:

"Every time I turned around, there was a new rule that I didn't know existed."

Nicole couldn't even hug another man, including her own male cousins and added:

"He wants me to live on a planet of only women."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans could not understand why Nicole wanted to go back to Egypt and said that their marriage would not work.

Nicole pulling up to Egypt “but the fabric is covering my skin Mahmoud” #90daytheotherway #90dayfiance https://t.co/9q0O0TIIDV
Ok seriously Nicole. Why tf is she even gonna bother going back to Egypt. Bad idea based on this very conversation. Based on its obvious he's very controlling. Hello? That is not gonna change. Be prepared to continue fighting. Idk...don't see it. #90dayfiance #90daytheotherway
Me Watching Nicole Cry About Something She Already Knows How The Outcome Will Be Like…🙄 #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay https://t.co/CM0i4FaQG0
Everytime Nicole opens her mouth @taniassoulmate and I look at each other like #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay https://t.co/jvbW4qQShw
Nicole: I don’t like my husband, his culture or his country Also Nicole… signs up for a show to move to her husband’s country 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ #90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance https://t.co/xWUsPiXOu1
Nicole, you hated Egypt 🇪🇬 the first time, what makes you think you’re going to like it this time? Also, the traditions and expectations aren’t going to change. So…#90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance https://t.co/zh5RaLRWqO
Nicole can see that she has zero in common with her husband yet she is convinced she needs to move to Egypt & be with him. #90dayfiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay https://t.co/Dwvi9rGR1x
Ok Nicole, he told you ahead of time what the expectation was and you still married him. Now you’re mad. NOW? #90DayFiance
Nicole: All the problems that we've had are still there.That's prolly why you're already separating #90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance https://t.co/w2hLJMgr7V

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 2?

TLC' s description of the episode reads:

"Nicole heads to Egypt to salvage her marriage; Kris and Jeymi have last minute nerves before meeting; Daniele is not impressed by Yohan's new business; Isabel fears telling her parents that Gabe is trans."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Daniele met Yohan's family, who were very excited for him to move to the USA. However, Daniele was not ready to give up her plans of moving to the Dominican Republic and warned Yohan that she would be very miserable living in New York.

Daniele was also not pleased to see the state of his meat business as the products were not refrigirated and had flies on them. However, Yohan explained that this was how business worked in his country.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

