"Some logic"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans shocked as Daniele says she will "manifest" success in Dominican Republic

TLC aired the first episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 this Sunday, January 29, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, it was revealed that Daniele is already married to 32-year-old personal trainer Yohan. She now wants to move to the Dominican Republic to live with him, but Yohan said that she would have financial difficulties in the country.

Even Danielle’s friends, Sophy and Alyse, did not want her to “give up everything” for Yohan and were “nervous” about her making the big move. Sophy felt that Yohan might just be a “sanky panky” looking for a visa. Lizzette said that Daniele had still not “grasped” what moving to another country meant.

Daniele tried to calm down her friends by saying that she would “manifest” career and wealth to survive in the Dominican Republic. Sandra laughed at this, saying that it all sounded “like a cartoon.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were shocked by Daniele's approach to the situation and asked her to use "some logic" while making her big life decisions.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were shocked by Daniele's approach to the situation and asked her to use "some logic" while making her big life decisions.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans call out Daniele for shattering Yohan's American dream

Previously, Yohan was supposed to move to New York on a K1 visa, but Daniele said that with the expensive rent and other living conditions, she wanted to move out of the USA itself.

She said that she never planned to file visa papers and wanted to settle in the Dominican Republic.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Daniele for her indifferent attitude and for hiding such an important decision from her husband Yohan.

Nora McManus 🤟👩🏻‍🦰 @Nora_McManus



Yohan really thinks she’s on board w/ moving to the US but she has this fantasy of a permanent vacation and that just doesn’t happen.



Maybe ASK your spouse what they want before you make major life decisions for them.

Maybe ASK your spouse what they want before you make major life decisions for them.

Nora McManus 🤟👩🏻‍🦰 @Nora_McManus



#90DayFiance Daniele has some cajones saying that to Yohan, while she’s sitting in his car on her umpteenth vacation to his home country this year. #90DayFiance TheOtherWay Daniele has some cajones saying that to Yohan, while she’s sitting in his car on her umpteenth vacation to his home country this year. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay

Is Danielle aware that there are 50 states in the US? Does she realize she doesnt have to live in NYC but she doesnt need to actually leave the country to NOT live in NYC?

Danielle moving to DR is so weird because sis, you will lose so much by living there. It ain't peaches and cream. It's a struggle. The govt alone will not protect you. The laws do not protect you.

Well Danielle is moving to the Dominican Republic with no plan or job. She is gonna live on the beach & eat free mangos off trees. Sounds like a legit plan.

Nora McManus 🤟👩🏻‍🦰 @Nora_McManus



Dude LIVES there. He knows what it’s like. She just doesn’t want to listen.



Dude LIVES there. He knows what it's like. She just doesn't want to listen.

Everything that happened on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 premiere?

TLC's description of the episode, titled To Love and Be Wise Is Impossible, read:

"Kris prepares to meet her fiancée in person; Gabe gears up to mix business and pleasure in Colombia; Daniele preps for a reunion with Yohan in the Dominican Republic; after a two-year engagement, Jen has hopes for an Indian wedding."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Kris from Alabama was seen packing her bags to leave for Colombia to meet her partner Jeymi. She told her kids that she will have to get married to her within 9 days of her arrival in the new country, despite the fact that she had never met Jeymi in person and had spoken to her only on video calls.

Gabriel got Isabel's name tattooed and made plans to tell her family that he is transgender. Despite living in Colombia for many months and Isabel's family accepting him with open arms, he kept this a secret but now wanted to open up before asking for their blessings for marriage.

Jen's brother was a little bit skeptical about her move to India, given her past record with men, but Jen decided to give Rishi another chance, despite knowing that he had stopped messaging her during Covid.

TLC will air fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the episodes on Discovery+ and TLC Go.

