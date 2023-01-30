"Poor decisions"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Kris for planning to marry Jeymi just days after meeting her

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 premiered on TLC on Sunday, January 29 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, fans met 40-year-old Kris who was ready to leave her hometown of Halleyville, Alabama and move to Colombia, where her partner of one year, Jeymi, was waiting for her. While Kris was very excited about the move, her two children were a little skeptical about it.

Kris has never met Jeymi in person and was ready to wed her within nine days of her arrival in the new country. She said that initially she was even afraid of coming out as bisexual in her small town, but now after 40 years, she is ready to live her own life after living for her kids, one of whom was born when Kris was just 16.

Kris' kids were concerned about their mother marrying a woman just nine days after meeting her and were nervous about her leaving the USA. Kris, on the other hand, simply nodded and laughed while thinking about her wedding.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans were shocked after seeing Kris's attitude towards such a big life decision and slammed her for planning to marry someone within just nine days of meeting them.

Nida @nidzi1k #90dayfiancetheotherway @speaksingifs Kris rushing marriage without meeting her partner. I just don’t understand why people make poor decisions #90DayFiance @speaksingifs Kris rushing marriage without meeting her partner. I just don’t understand why people make poor decisions #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans don't feel 9 days is enough to know a person completely

Kris met Jeymi on an international dating website after her two short marriages. While the two have been talking to each other on social media, they have never met in person and will now have to get married within nine days if Kris wants to stay in Colombia. Kris now wants to live her own life after staying in the closet for 40 years.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans, on the other hand, felt that Kris was making a poor decision by marrying a stranger and leaving her kids behind in her mother's house, where she also used to stay.

Kiki @LLtwoL They’re on the fast track for real. Nine days?? #90dayfiance They’re on the fast track for real. Nine days?? #90dayfiance

Jenny I @jenny__i Marrying someone 9 days after meeting them in person for the first time? #90DayFiance Marrying someone 9 days after meeting them in person for the first time? #90DayFiance https://t.co/GVhanKpwJx

WrigleyTheRottweiler @WrigleyRotti



#90dayfiance -Chile! She's leaving her younguns to move to Bogota. Being that her kids are 23 & 18, she feels she's raised them & it's time to ditch them. #90dayfiance theotherway -Chile! She's leaving her younguns to move to Bogota. Being that her kids are 23 & 18, she feels she's raised them & it's time to ditch them. 😐😐😐#90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway

珊珊 @NotAlwaysRong Nine days is barely enough time to get over jet lag, let alone get married! #90DayFiance Nine days is barely enough time to get over jet lag, let alone get married! #90DayFiance

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey So Kris has never been in a serious relationship with a woman and the first one she gets in she is marrying her?? #90dayfiance TheOtherWay #90dayfiance So Kris has never been in a serious relationship with a woman and the first one she gets in she is marrying her?? #90dayfianceTheOtherWay #90dayfiance

Petty Pablo @electricsoul123 #90dayfiancetheotherway She is getting married in 9 days to a woman she has never met before. What could possibly go wrong #90DayFiance She is getting married in 9 days to a woman she has never met before. What could possibly go wrong #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway https://t.co/bfUGrSCmIf

More about 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Kris and Jeymi

US native Kris Foster will move to Bogota, Colombia to meet her Venezuelan girlfriend Jeymi Noguera.

Kris grew up in a conservative small town where she could not be open about her s*xuality and had two short-lived marriages with two men. She also revealed in her introductory video that she got pregnant with her first child at 16, the first time she was intimate with anyone.

Her profession is unknown, but according to her Instagram, she loves dressing up and sharing pictures of her dog.

Meanwhile, Jeymi works as an artist and a model. For a short while during their relationship, Kris stopped talking to Jeymi. At the same time, Jeymi lost her grandmother and was eager for companionship, so she talked to another girl on the dating site. Jeymi also lied to Kris once about having Covid.

Fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 will air on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episodes will be uploaded on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

The new season also features five other couples, including Daniele –Yohan (Dominican Republic), Debbie-Oussama (Morocco), Gabriel-Isabel (Colombia), Nicole- Mahmoud (Egypt), and Jen-Rishi (India).

Poll : 0 votes