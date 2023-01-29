Meet Daniele and Yohan from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4

Daniele and Yohan are set to feature in a brand new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The returning duo from season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, who have married already, will witness Daniele preparing to permanently ditch her life in America and start a new one with partner Yohan in the Dominican Republic.

The series will shed light on how the 6 couples cope with significant changes in their lives and the lengths they will go to for one another.

Viewers can expect to see a number of controversial confrontations, intriguing plotlines, and exotic settings.

Meet Daniele and Yohan: former cast members of a 90 Day Fiancé franchise who are married already

42-year-old Daniele Gates from New York and 32-year-old Yohan Geronimo from the Dominican Republic are no strangers to the franchise as the two had earlier featured as cast members in season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: The Caribbean which aired in June last year.

Daniele and Yohan were featured in a beachside wedding ceremony during the season and will be returning to the series' new franchise.

New Yorker Daniele met her 6' 7' well built fitness counterpart, Yohan while walking through a hotel lobby in the Dominican Republic. Daniele, who runs a yoga wellness business called Yinsa and is a former high school history teacher in NYC, was in a series of failed relationships that didn't work out for her, so she took a break from dating for 5 years.

Her 22-year-old son was living his own life which prompted Daniele to explore and travel, finally pinning her heart down permanently on the Caribbean nation.

During her season 2 stint in Love in Paradise, Daniele outlined that during her last trip which existed for a duration of five months, her “life changed forever” when she saw the “most beautiful man she had ever seen” strolling at her hotel.

Explaining her connection, the yoga instructor told the producers:

"When I met Yohan, I felt an instant connection with him. But it was immediately clear that our relationship would face a lot of challenges.”

Spiritual Daniele knew that this relationship was not without difficulties. A huge age gap along with language hindrances were initially the primary focal points of the problems that the couple faced.

However, Daniele returned to the Dominican Republic a month following her initial trip last year, where Yohan proposed and she accepted.

But things weren't easy after Daniele and Yohan's proposal. Daniele's intuition about not having a "spiritual connection" with her love, Yohan, materialized when she acknowledged publicly that the couple had been discussing her relocation to his nation as the week of their wedding neared.

Yohan, however, grew more headstrong with relocating to New York as their wedding date approached, which made Daniele "concerned." She initially thought he really did love her.

She began to question whether it was "love or him searching for an opportunity".

Yohan wanted to work in the United States and support his family financially. She also had fights with Yohan as she did not want to relocate back to where she came from and wanted to permanently reside in the Dominican Republic, leaving her life behind.

The current season will revolve around this as Daniele and Yohan will face each other, explaining what Daniele has planned for the two of them as she leaves her home and job in NYC to settle in DR.

Daniele and Yohan had their wedding in November 2021 and celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November 2022, which she posted on Instagram as well.

She posted a collection of memories from their first year of marriage with IG caption:

"One year of marriage, a lifetime's worth of learning." "Grateful that we can accomplish this together."

Daniele and Yohan will feature along with 5 more couples on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4

Fans are excited to see the new couples after reaching a failed satisfaction level in the previous franchise 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Couples in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 will attempt to start a life together outside their home countries with their beloveds. The couples will be seen working their paths to love.

Besides Daniele and Yohan, the 5 more couples scheduled to feature on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way include:

Debbie (Georgia) and Oussama (Morocco)

Nicole (California) and Mahmoud (Egypt)

Gabriel Paboga (Florida) & Isabel Posada (Colombia)

Kris Foster (Alabama) and Jeymi Noguera (Colombia)

Jen Boecher (Oklahoma) and Rishi Singh (India)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 will air this Sunday, January 29, at 8 pm EST on TLC.

