 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4: How did Rishi Singh and Jen Boecher meet?

90 Day Fiancé is back with a whole new season for its spin-off franchise this year. Titled 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the fourth season of the series will focus on six individuals gearing up to meet their foreign counterparts in a quest to find love.

The series will shed light on how the couples adjust to the major shifts in their lives and the lengths they will go to for love. Fans will witness several scandals, interesting storylines, and exotic locations during 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4, which will air this Sunday, January 29, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh are set to feature in the latest spin-off of TLC's upcoming reality TV franchise and are slated to be one of the most dynamic couples on the show.

90 Day Fiancé couple Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh's love blossomed in a hotel lobby

Contestants Jennifer Boecher and Rishi Singh will be making their debut in the upcoming franchise extension of 90 Day Fiancé.

Jen Boecher is a content creator who hails from Oklahoma, while Rishi Singh is a 32-year-old Indian influencer, model, YouTuber, lawyer, and certified personal trainer.

Jen initially wasn't interested in Rishi Singh when they first met in a hotel lobby in India. But a month later, she accepted his marriage proposal.

According to a press release from TLC, viewers will learn more about the "pressure" that Jaipur-born Rishi is under from his family, who wants him to have an arranged marriage. The press release also adds:

"To further complicate matters, they are unaware of his relationship with Jen."

Adding to the tensions, in the trailer, it looks like one of Jen's friends is claiming that she messaged Rishi and he responded with a picture of himself shirtless. This shocks Jen and hints at the couple's relationship soon having issues.

The relationship between the franchise newbies is likely to be highly complex and complicated. The American and Indian couple are already being compared to season 7 Happily Ever After stars, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh and fans can't wait to see what fate has in store for them.

Six couples set to appear on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4

Disheartened by what transpired in the franchise's previous installment 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, fans are excited about the new series set to hit TLC this weekend. As the previous series ended following a dramatic finale, the new season is set to have fans glued to their screens all over again.

The Other Way will follow couples as they try to begin a life together outside of the US. Although the individuals traveling abroad do not have to deal with the difficult application process to obtain a K-1 visa in America, it does not imply that finding love abroad will be any simpler for them.

Six Americans will be seen navigating the journey of finding love. The couples set to appear on The Other Way are:

Daniele Gates (New York) and Yohan Geronimo (Dominican Republic)

Debbie (Georgia) and Oussama (Morocco)

Nicole (California) and Mahmoud (Egypt)

Gabriel Paboga (Florida) & Isabel Posada (Colombia)

Kris Foster (Alabama) and Jeymi Noguera (Colombia)

Jen Boecher (Oklahoma) and Rishi Singh (India)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 will premiere on Sunday, January 29, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

