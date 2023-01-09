Meet the couples from 90 Day: The Other Way season 4

90 Day: The Other Way is set to return for another season and will feature six couples as they embark on a new journey altogether.

Six Americans will pack their bags and cross borders to meet their foreign lovers. The season will feature another same-sex couple navigating the cultural, social, and romantic rollercoaster as they live their lives in front of the cameras all the time.

Couples set to appear this season are Jen & Rishi, Kris & Jeymi, Nicole & Mahmoud, Daniele & Yohan, Gabriel & Isabel, and Debbie and Oussama.

90 Day: The Other Way season 4 will premiere on Sunday, January 29, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

Meet the couples ahead of the 90 Day: The Other Way season 4 premiere

Six lovestruck Americans are about to make their way to different parts of the world to spend time with their partners. The cast of the upcoming segment offers a fresh start to viewers as it features a new cast that has not appeared in the franchise before. Read ahead to find out more about the cast of 90 Day: The Other Way season 4.

1) Jen and Rishi

Much like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7's Jenny, another 90 Day star, Jen will make her way to India to live with her partner, Rishi. Rishi and Jenny’s storyline is quite similar to Sumit and Jenny’s initial story. Rishi’s family is unaware that he’s seeing someone and is looking for a suitable match for him.

However, their love story didn’t begin as smoothly. The two met in a hotel lobby and while in India, Jen initially did not reciprocate his advances. However, things quickly changed and the two got engaged soon after.

2) Kris and Jeymi

For Kris and Jeymi, their meeting will be their first one, and Kris is ready to leave behind her extremely close family for someone she has only interacted with virtually. Kris is more than ready to get married and believes in the "when you know, you know philosophy."

However, it might not be meant to be, as in the trailer for 90 Day: The Other Way season 4, the two are shown arguing about not being able to spend time with each other. Kris tells her partner that she needs time with her, but Jeymi isn’t happy with her tone and tells her they’re done if she’s going to scream.

Kris tells her partner that she would like Jeymi to "get out."

3) Nicole and Mahmoud

The two met while Nicole was on holiday in Egypt and visiting a fabric store. To her surprise, Mahmoud proposed on the spot and they got married three weeks later. It was their little secret but they’re now ready to tell the world about it while on the TLC show. Nicole has packed her bags and is moving to Egypt to be with her husband, but cultural differences might be the end of their love story.

The preview shows the two of them arguing and Nicole tells him to let her be who she is as she wants a little freedom.

He said:

"You have like, more freedom, more than any wife I can have."

The two acknowledge that they come from different worlds and she tells him that she wants to go back to America where she can be who she wants.

4) Gabriel and Isabel

The 90 Day: The Other Way couple started out strong and are ready to withstand anything that comes their way. However, they may not be able to withstand Isabel’s family when they come out as trans to her Colombian family.

Gabriel tells their parents in the trailer that they don’t want to hide their identity from them anymore and Isabel is torn.

In a confessional, she said:

"I don’t want to choose between my family and Gabe."

5) Daniele and Yohan

The 90 Day: The Other Way couple previously appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise, and had met while she was on vacation.

Daniele is now ready to move to the Dominican Republic to make their relationship work. However, maybe the distance was a good thing as they’re now getting to know each other closely.

In the clip, Daniele and Yohan are seen arguing about responsibilities and she even says that she pays for everything and asks him to step up. The response she gets from her partner is:

“here, the man works, the woman does the housework."

In her confessional, Daniele said that she’s made Yohan's life better and that he’s ungrateful.

6) Debbie and Oussama

Quite like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Jenny and Sumit, this 90 Day: The Other Way couple also has a noticeable age difference.

While her family isn’t very sure about her being with someone younger, she’s ready to move to Morocco to pursue her relationship. However, it looks like there may be trouble in paradise, as the clip suggests that she’s not entirely happy with who Oussama is as a person and calls him “creepy.”

In her confessional, she said:

"He took my trust, and he urinated all over it."

Tune in on January 29, at 8 pm ET to TLC to see what happens when 90 Day: The Other Way season 4 premieres.

