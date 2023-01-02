“It'd be a dream come true”: 90 Day fiancé star Biniyam Shibre hopes to become a pro UFC fighter

90 Day Fiancé star Biniyam Shibre, who appeared in season 9 as well as 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way along with his wife, Ariela Weinberg, was vocal about wanting to pursue a musical career while on the show. However, his career path shifted once he moved to America with his wife and son.

While in conversation with TMZ Sports, the reality star opened up about wanting to be in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and being an MMA fighter. He added that the ultimate goal is Dana White’s promotion.

He said:

"UFC is very interesting to me. I’m not a UFC fighter, but every time I wear a UFC T-shirt, because it’d be a dream come true."

90 Day Fiancé star Biniyam Shibre wants to be a professional MMA fighter

The 90 Day Fiancé star, Biniyam Shibre who is originally from Ethiopia, recently opened up about wanting to be in the UFC. Shibre, whose career path is often presented as a point of conflict for the reality couple, recently shifted gears and launched himself in a different field altogether.

The reality star previously opened up about wanting to pursue a career in music. However, since moving to the United States of America, he has chosen to become a professional MMA fighter.

While his wife Ariele may not be completely on board with the plan, her mother, who has been a mother figure to her son-in-law, is often seen supporting him during fights. She even took to Instagram to celebrate a recent win where Biniyam finished the fight in just 4 seconds by KO.

While in a conversation with TMZ Sports, the 90 Day Fiancé star opened up about his dream of being in the UFC and stated:

"It’s not about money. It’s about my dream. It’s my goal. I love this sport. I wanna do it."

The amateur fighter’s record currently stands at 4-0-0, which means he’s won all four fights he’s been a part of so far.

Not only does the reality star want to fight professionally, but he also wants to take the sport further in Ethiopia since some of the “best fighters in the world," including Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya, and Kamaru Usman, come from Africa.

The star believes that while the sport is growing in Africa, progress isn’t happening everywhere, especially in Ethiopia. He wants to help MMA grow in his home country, where it's “zero.”

In a conversation with Mmafighting.com, he said that he wants to return and give something to the next generation in his country and help build it.

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé star added that he gets a lot of support from the show’s fans, and they often send him encouraging messages, telling him to follow his dream.

He added:

"I want people to know me and my goal, especially in my country. When I go back to my country, I want to bring my generation and give that to the next generation. That’s why people know that I want to be famous, be a UFC fighter, be a big fighter in the sport."

90 Day Fiancé, currently wrapped up season 9 in August 2022, where the amateur fighter returned to the screen alongside his wife. The franchise’s latest spin-offs Love in Paradise and After the 90 Days are currently airing on TLC.

