TLC’s David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2 air time and release date

David & Annie: After the 90 Days is set to return for a brand new season with fan favorite couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan as they document their lives together, dealing with relationship issues, family troubles and a surprise pregnancy. Season 2 will premiere on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

Both David and Annie have become one of the most popular franchise couples and are massively celebrated by loyal fans of the show, so much so that the production thought it fitting to give the couple their own spin-off series. The couple met in Annie's native country of Thailand and ended up marrying, despite the fact that David was twice her age and was financially unstable.

Fans initially thought that given the circumstances, the relationship would eventually go downhill, but the pair made it work, defying all odds and becoming one of the most successful pairs that the 90 Day fiance franchise has witnessed over the years. With the new season coming, David and Annie are set to give viewers a glimpse into new milestones in their lives.

What to expect from David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2?

Season 2 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days will see the popular couple celebrate new beginnings and also get involved in many complicated dynamics throughout the season. The installment follows the journey of David and Annie returning to Thailand to try and get visas for the latter's brother, Jordan, and cousin, Amber, so they can go to school in America.

As per the preview clips, the season is set to document David's daughter Ashley coming to America to meet Annie and her family. Meanwhile, Jordan wasn't sure if he wanted to travel to America as he wasn't keen on leaving his girlfriend behind. The season trailer showed Annie and her brother getting into a heated argument, following which Jordan exited the scene, blaming his sister for forcing him to come to America.

Viewers are set to witness the biggest surprise in David & Annie: After the 90 Days when Annie tells her doctor that she missed her period for over three months, meaning she is pregnant. Considering their age difference, the couple confessed that they weren't trying to get pregnant, with David expressing a lot of nerves about being a father again.

In a preview clip shared by TLC on their social media pages, David was seen taking the first steps towards becoming a monk, which is a rite of passage for every Thai man. David was seen telling his family about the same, with Annie calling him a "happy buddha." The After the 90 Days star also talked about a hair transplant following going bald as part of the tradition.

In a confessional, Annie was seen explaining to David about the consequences of becoming a monk. She said:

"No s*x. No drink. Eat only two times a day. Not allowed to wear the shoes. No perfume. No underwear. Sleep at the temple."

In an interview with PEOPLE, David detailed his decision and what After the 90 Days viewers can expect throughout the season. He said:

"I've always felt that I've had a connection to Asia. And if you remember from last season, when we went to the fortune teller and she said that you're the great-grandson of the Naga Ping, which is a mystical creature of the Mekong River. I've always felt it. I think that most people don't realize what Buddhist monks — what they really sacrifice."

Season 2 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days is set to amp up the drama quotient when compared to the previous installment, as the couple faces trials and tribulations with family members and deals with the news of their pregnancy. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them this season.

