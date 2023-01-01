What time will 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Tell All: No Limits air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

After an exciting season, complete with fights and romance, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 has finally come to an end. TLC will feature four tell-all episodes for the season and showcase the cast going out for drinks together, which will lead to multiple fights.

The first part of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 tell-all will air on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The episode will be released on TLC Go and Discovery+ after the television broadcast. TLC's description for the episode reads,

"Gear up for an exclusive look into the nerve-wracking lead up to the Tell All in New York City. The jaw-dropping drama onstage is only half the story, and this season, no one is holding back."

What is 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 tell-all part 1 about?

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the cast will come together for an epic reunion and go for an outing. As seen in a preview, Angela and Usman will get into a fight on stage, leading the former to storm out of the set. Meanwhile, Usman will tell Michael to break up with Angela before the shoot, which might be the cause of their dispute.

Shaeeda will complain to Yara about Bilal not allowing her to access his funds and create a joint bank account. As seen in the preview, Yara will share her thoughts on how the same could lead to Bilal cheating on Shaeeda without her ever knowing. Meanwhile, Ed will confess that he broke up with Liz once again, but the two can be seen sitting together in some promos.

Jovi and Andrei, on the other hand, will have some disagreements over their troubles and the way they solve their issues. The episode might also feature Ed and Jenny fighting with each other in front of the other cast members. Usman and Michael, who are in Nigeria, will join the cast via video calls, along with Sumit, who is in India.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 finale saw the couples confronting issues in their relationships

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"Andrei and Libby attend therapy. Ed rekindles a relationship, and Liz makes a life-changing decision. Bilal and Shaeeda hit a roadblock. Kim and Usman struggle to get on the same page. Angela learns devastating news. Jovi and Yara part."

On episode 17 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7, Angela cried after finding out that her husband Michael was cheating on her with a girl he'd met online. Angela’s friend sent her a voice note of their phone recordings and some screenshots of their chats. She knew that she could defend his actions but was unsure of whether to divorce Michael or not.

Meanwhile, Libby’s family went to a family therapy session where Andrei and Charlie got into a fight. Andrei also told Libby’s family about his doubts that someone from the family reported him to the immigration authorities, but the family members refused to accept the allegation and asked him for proof. Jovi finally headed to America without Yara.

Liz accepted a big promotion at work, becoming the partner of a restaurant, but Ed was not happy with her decision. He wanted a "wife" and not a partner who "worked 80 hours a week."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

