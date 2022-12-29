Why did Sumit’s parents disown him? 90 Day Fiancé star's Christmas post on Instagram makes fans wonder whether his family accepted him

90 Day Fiancé franchise stars Sumit and Jenny shared a photo slideshow of their Christmas celebrations on Instagram on Wednesday, December 28. The pictures showed the couple enjoying the festival with Sumit's friends, brother, sister-in-law, and the kids of his family.

This came as a shock to the fans as the star was disowned by his family, as shown on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, after he married 63-year-old American citizen Jenny, who is 30 years older than him. Sumit's family had an objection to the couple's age gap and had just given them permission to stay together.

However, the pair got married on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 finale and did not disclose the information to Sumit's family for a long time. After Sumit told his parents about their secret wedding, they were very angry, with his mother telling him not to show his face even after he died.

Despite Sumit's multiple efforts, the family did not accept him, eventually disowning him. Recent slideshow shared by Sumit and Jenny might hint towards a possible reconciliation between the family members, with the exception of Sumit's parents, who cannot be seen in the pictures.

90 Day Fiancé fans were thrilled after seeing the photos and called it a "Christmas miracle."

90 Day Fiancé fans are beyond happy for Sumit and Jenny

The duo dated each other for 10 years before finally tying the knot in August 2021. Sumit's parents have refused to be a part of their life since their wedding, despite him even planning to have kids with his wife for their sake.

90 Day Fiancé fans were happy to see Jenny and Sumit having a fun time with the latter's family members. They also appreciated his relatives for accepting the duo's union.

What happened to Jenny and Sumit on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Sumit and Jenny were recently seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7, where the former disclosed to his family that he was now married to Jenny. After this, his parents refused to talk to him and Jenny thought about the couple shifting to the USA.

Sumit tried to meet his parents but was refused again and again. His aunt told him that his mother was crying a lot after the revelation. Jenny's daughter also sat in a family meeting where Sumit's father told viewers that he believes that the marriage will not last for more than 2-3 years.

Sumit knew that his parents were concerned about him not having children, so he decided to adopt a child with Jenny. The pair had discussed this very early on in their relationship, deciding that they would not plan for children. Jenny was shocked by Sumit's demands but it is unclear if the couple ended up adopting a child.

Sumit had refused to leave India, so it is also unclear if Sumit applied for a K1 visa with Jenny after the show. The couple will next be seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Reunion and will answer all of these questions. The episode airs on TLC next Sunday, January 1, at 8 pm ET.

