Who owns Parler? All you need to know as Kanye West is set to buy conservative media platform

Kanye West will take possession of the alternate social media platform Parler. The platform’s parent company recently revealed the deal, stating that Ye has made a different move into a place where people can freely express their opinions and won’t be suspended from anywhere.

The acquisition happened after Kanye West was temporarily blocked on Twitter following an anti-semitic tweet. The terms and conditions of the deal remain unknown, although Parler stated that it is expected to close by the fourth quarter.

Parler states that Kanye West uses his talent to create "a non-cancelable environment"

Parlement Technologies, Parler's parent company, will be a part of the deal by offering technical services and cloud support. Following the purchase, Kanye West will be the latest celebrity to join the list of those who own a social media platform. He also said:

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves."

Parler issued a statement on the deal, saying that they have entered into an agreement in principle to sell their company. They added that Kanye West is currently the richest black man in history through music and apparel and continued:

"And is taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech, using his far-reaching talents to further lead the fight to create a truly non-cancelable environment."

Moreover, the present CEO of Parler, George Farmer, added:

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again #parler #uncancelable."

Parler was removed from the app stores in January 2021 and had around 15 million users. It was later added to the app stores after a few changes were made to the content moderation practices.

In brief, about Parler: Owner, history, and more

The masterminds behind Parler are John Matze Jr. and Jared Thomson. The social networking platform is particularly linked to supporters of Donald Trump, conservatives, conspiracy theorists, and far-right extremists.

The platform has been termed as an alternative to Twitter and is mostly used by those who have been banned on other platforms. It was launched in 2018 and has claimed itself as a place where people can freely express anything they want to.

However, the platform has been criticized for content that breaches its policies alongside its competitors. The site has also banned a few left-wing and liberal users who have challenged their viewpoints, criticized them, and created parody accounts.

Matze was the company’s CEO until January last year and claimed at the time that he was fired by the board. Political activist, attorney, and business executive Mark Meckler was the interim CEO until May 2021. Following him, George Farmer took the position of CEO.

Its number of users increased by 2020. However, it was removed from app stores, eventually going offline in January 2021 after Amazon Web Services canceled its hosting services. The services continued the following month, and it returned to the Apple App Store with content filters and the Google Play Store in September this year.

Kanye West comments on George Floyd’s death

Kanye West recently got involved in another controversy where he said that George Floyd died from fentanyl and the cop’s knee was not on his neck like that. He made the comments while appearing on the podcast, Drink Champs.

Ye’s opinion came after watching Candace Owens’ documentary, The Greatest Live Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM. The documentary was based on Floyd’s death at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a former White Minneapolis police officer.

Kanye West then compared Floyd to fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died from cancer in November 2021. He stated that the Jewish media has been trying to silence him.

