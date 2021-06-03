ByteDance, TikTok's parent company issues cease and desist over YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event citing "violence"

Just ten days before the highly anticipated "YouTubers vs TikTokers" boxing event, the owners of TikTok have issued a cease and desist order, asking the event organizers to cancel the fight due to it being "violent" and "unsafe".

YouTuber Austin McBroom and TikToker Bryce Hall were set to fight on June 12th in Miami, Florida. However, as arguments ensued before the boxing match, Austin and Bryce took it too far by starting a physical brawl at one of their press conferences in May.

TikTok orders cease and desist

Byte Dance, the parent company of popular social media platform TikTok, has ordered a cease and desist against the event organizers LiveXLive.

Due to this, there is high speculation that the fight will no longer be happening.

According to an email reported by Business Insider, TikTok was upset at the event's usage of their brand, and how "violent" and unsafe they were portraying the platform to be.

For now, the organizers of the match stated that they were collaborating with their legal team to get everything clarified with the platform.

Fans troll the event and call it a "joke"

To the shock of many, fans were not upset by the news, but found it rather hilarious. As many know that Bryce Hall is a staple TikToker, Twitter users found it equally "embarassing" and "a joke" that TikTok themselves did not want to be represented by him.

Some users even pointed out that TikTok may have had an alterior motive, such as monetary compensation, for the cease and desist.

Others called out the platform for drawing the line at misrepresentation, but allowing "predators" to be on the platform, implying James Charles and his recent grooming allegations.

The majority agree that TikTok has the right to order a cancelation of the fight, as it wrongly represents their brand.

It has not yet been confirmed if the boxing match will be canceled altogether, or just have a change in name.

